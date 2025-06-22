Actor Hungani Ndlovu and his wife of 6 years, Stephanie Ndlovu, have released a statement regarding their married

The Skeem Saam actor and Scandal! star revealed that they have mutually decided to part ways

South Africans this week reacted to rumours that the couple is divorcing after 6 years

Former Scandal! actors Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu have broken their silence regarding reports that they are splitting after 6 years.

The podcasters who previously discussed the possibility of divorcing in a 2022 video released a statement on their social media pages over the weekend.

In a statement, the Ndlovus confirmed their divorce on their Instagram accounts on Sunday, 22 June.

"We'd like to take a moment to address the speculation surrounding our relationship. After much thought, reflection, and conversations, we have mutually decided to part ways and end our marriage," reads the statement.

South Africans react to their divorce

@AsanteGraceX said:

"Do not get married, it’s a scam. Rather, stay together, enjoy life, exit when u get bored with each other."

@snazzysworld wrote:

"If you were raised in a broken home, never drag other people to your bullsh*t."

@april_sa10 replied:

"More especially because marriages today have become contracts and businesses."

@BoshMakhubo wrote:

"Been happily with my partner for the past 9 years, people have been asking us what we're waiting for because it's long overdue. We are just enjoying each other, no pressure whatsoever."

@Sthamber wrote:

"They were still in the honeymoon stage. Ended it too early. It is amicable, but divorce scars last a lifetime."

@BlvckScvleOle said:

"If you wanna be happy for the rest of your life never make a pretty woman your wife. Who sings that song."

@Mlimo_o

Having marriage crisis in real life and on set at the same time is insane

@OnePablo20 wrote:

"These social media relationships always end in tears. The pressure to be perfect is real."

@picturessstudio said:

"Sometimes love evolves into something else. Wishing them both healing, growth, and peace on this next chapter."

@Madalapb replied:

"Shocked to hear Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu have ended their 6-year marriage. They always seemed so solid. Just shows that even strong-looking relationships face private battles. Wishing them peace and healing."

@Mk47_ wrote:

"I believe it's all about young people rushing into marriage. Maybe young kids of today don't really understand the concept of marriage."

@Philasande98_ said:

"This just gives me more reason to stay single forever. People act like they are happy in public, but behind-the-scenes, marriage is exhausting them andizi nkosiyam."

Skeem Saam viewers react to Hungani Ndlovu’s split: “Divorce Mapitsi, not Stephanie”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that former Scandal! actors Hungani Ndlovu and Stephanie Ndlovu are headed for a divorce after 6 years.

Ndlovu's character, Tbose Maputla, on Skeem Saam, was also headed for a divorce on the soapie.

Viewers of the SABC1 soapie took to social media on Sunday, 15 June, to compare Ndlovu's real-life divorce and his on-screen marriage.

