Hungani Ndlovu and his daughter, Rhulani, had a cute father-daughter bonding session during a recent drive

Ndlovu shared the one song his daughter loves and has on repeat, but it was her cute voice singing it that had hearts melting

The actor is one of the few celebrity dads who have opened up about his struggles with fatherhood

Hungani Ndlovu posted cute photos with his daughter. Image: hunganindlovu

Source: Instagram

South African actor, dancer and DJ Hungani Ndlovu melted hearts with his cute video with daughter Rhulani.

Ndlovu shared that his daughter is a huge fan of Sedilaka, and they had it on repeat.

"Sedilaka has been on repeat because someone loves it," he wrote on the video. His daughter can be heard singing at the top of her lungs, proving her love for the song.

Watch the cute X video below:

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After six years of marriage, Hungani and Stephanie Sandows announced their divorce in June 2025. They reiterated that their remaining focus would be onTh

“Though our marriage is ending, our friendship is not. We are committed to our beautiful daughter, raising her with the same care, intention, and joy she has always known,” they said in the joint statement.

Stephanie has also always been candid about her healing journey after their shocking divorce.

Hungani speaks on fatherhood

Speaking to former Scandal! co-star Pasi Koetle, on her podcast Mommy Diaries, Hungani opened up about his struggles with fatherhood when his daughter was still very young. In the series titled Fatherhood stories, Hungani opened up about feeling useless as he was not properly prepared for life as a father.

"The first six to nine months were terrible for me. Even though I read all the books and thought I was prepared, nothing really prepares you for the real experience," he opened up.

Hungani admitted that he felt like he was doing the bare minimum, despite Stephanie praising his efforts.

"When a baby is hungry every two hours, it's breastfeeding. At midnight, it's breastfeeding. I didn't know how to show up for Steph. It felt like I wasn't useful enough, even though she'd say I was doing great," he replied.

The dancer and DJ opened up about how he relates to fathers who give up or run away when their kids are still young, saying it's the pressure that gets to them.

He showed admiration for Stephanie and women in general, especially for their ability to bear children.

"It's honestly a miracle what happens inside a woman's body. For me, women are superheroes. I still can't fully comprehend what it takes to carry and birth a human being," he said.

The BMW Hungani gifted wife

In a previous report from Briefly News,

Hungani Ndlovu and his estranged wife Stephanie Ndlovu are dominating headlines after they confirmed their divorce.

In a joint statement released on Sunday, 22 June 2025, Hungani and Stephanie did not explain why they decided to go their separate ways after six years of marriage. As a result, speculation is rife as to what might have caused their split, and at one point, Hungani Ndlovu had to address speculation that he cheated on Stephanie.

Source: Briefly News