Actor Hungani Ndlovu previously commented on reports that he was cheating on Stephanie Ndlovu

Rumours of the Skeem Saam actor cheating on his wife began in 2023 when Maphepha Ndaba reported on the allegations

South Africans on social media previously reacted to rumuors that the dancer and actor betrayed his wife

Actor Hungani Ndlovu reacts to cheating allegations. Images: HunganiNdlovu

Source: Instagram

Actor Hungani Ndlovu, who plays Tbose Maputla on Skeem Saam, previously replied to social media rumours that he was cheating on his wife of 6 years, Stephanie Ndlovu.

The podcasters who previously discussed their marriage contract on their YouTube channel laughed off the cheating claims.

Celebrity blog Maphepha Ndaba reported on its Instagram account in 2023 that the Skeem Saam star was allegedly cheating on his wife, Stephanie Ndlovu.

The blog shared a video of the former couple and captioned the post: "Thespian and Majaivane (dancer) @hunganindlovu, laughs at allegations that he cheated on his wife and impregnated his mistress."

"Social media is buzzing with wild gossip that Hungani cheated on his wife, however, Hungani stepped into the newsroom and laughed at the allegations making rounds on social media platforms. It is not clear yet who’s spreading the rumour."

Briefly News contacted Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu on Wednesday, 18 June, for a comment regarding the cheating claims. The actors did not respond to our questions at the time of publishing this article.

Social media users responded to the cheating allegations

bumble_._bee__ said:

"Do you think he was gonna say yes, though even if it was true?"

tebogo57_phala replied:

"Whoever started this lie is evil. I wonder why some people hate seeing people happy."

lifestylewithchar responded:

"Fake News…these two are open, honest, and smitten with each other. Most marriages have their niggles which is part of life, so some people will see a person or couple on off day and assume the worst."

News24 reported on Sunday, 15 June, that the former Scandal! actors mutually decided to end their six-year marriage. The YouTubers, who have a three-year-old daughter, have reportedly signed divorce settlements in an amicable split.

The publication added that the pair reportedly divorced due to "an irreparable disintegration of their relationship."

The former Scandal! stars and podcasters have been married for over 5 years.

How Stephanie and Hungani met

The thespians and YouTubers met on the set of e.tv's popular soapie Scandal!, where Hungani played Romeo Medupe and Stephanie played Ingrid.

The couple tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their daughter Rhulani Ndlovu in 2022.

