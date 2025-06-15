Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu were trending following the recent update about the couple's marriage

The actors have been in a public relationship and got married in 2019, and were beloved for their bond, which they showed fans on YouTube

Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu's supporters shared their reactions to the way the well-known couple's love story developed

Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu's marriage became a trending topic on 15 June 2025. The married actors were best known for their roles on Scandal!.

Hungani Ndlovu is also often applauded for his performance on the hit TV series Skeem Saam. The update about Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu left fans heartbroken.

Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu split

According to News24, Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu decided to end their six-year marriage. The pair were known as couple goals, and they reportedly signed divorce settlements in an amicable split. The pair reportedly divorced due to "an irreparable disintegration of their relationship.'

Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu's 8 year romance

Briefly News reported that Hungani would often dote on his wife Stephanie. He celebrated Stephanie's 34th birthday in 2024 with a sweet message he posted on social media. Hungani penned a lengthy birthday message where he reflected on their eight year old relationship. He raved about what a steady and patient support system Stephanie has been and that he felt privileged to live life with her. He said:

" I honor the heart you share.. I am grateful... Your heart is beyond compare."

SA speculates about Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu

People fondly reflected on Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu. Fans were acquainted with them as they had a couple's YouTube channel, The Ndlovus Uncut, where they shared content as a married pair. Some supporters admitted that they never saw they are divorce announcement was coming because Stephanie and her husband looked happy. Others said they noticed the couple was not active on YouTube together for a year before their divorce announcement.

@3onn18 wrote:

"Marry for love they said!!! Bona nou."

@Mk47_ commented:

"I believe it's all about young people rushing into marriage. Maybe young kids of today don't understand the concept of marriage."

@MelodicVibz was upset:

"Yoh! they looked so happy together, that's sad. 😔"

@EmmiieTLO added:

"Yhoo 💔bathong .This sad hle 😢"

@UncleTee3_ claimed:

"They were too young to get married, I done said this before."

@DonPapiiRico added:

"Imagine being cheated on set and in real life 😭."

@TulisiweRocks said:

"They stopped posting together on YT 1 year ago, maybe always ngemali ye adsense."

Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu share daughter's 1st day of school

Briefly News previously reported that social media was awash with emotional posts from parents who were sending their kids off to school. Skeem Saam actor Hungani Ndlovu and his wife Stephanie posted sweet moments from their daughter's first day at preschool.

Celebrities shared heartfelt pictures of their adorable bundles of joy on their first day at school. For some, it was a return to familiar halls, while for others, it was an exciting new beginning. Several stars, including Mpho Popps, shared that his beautiful daughter Imani was going to grade seven.

Radio and TV presenter Anele Mdoda's son Alakhe also warmed Mzansi's hearts when he celebrated getting a new blazer as he returned to school. Doting parents Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu shared their daughter Rhulani's special first day at preschool

