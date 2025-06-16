Hungani Ndlovu officially broke his silence after reports that he and his wife, Stephanie, called it quits

This wouldn't be the first time the beloved couple was rumoured to have split; however, it seems this time it's for real after Hungani deleted his now-ex-wife's pictures on social media

News of their divorce left many social media users shocked, as many idolised the couple

Hungani Ndlovu finally spoke out amid the reports that he was getting divorced. Images: hunganindlovu

Source: Instagram

Hungani Ndlovu finally broke his silence after his reported split from his wife, Stephanie.

Hungani Ndlovu speaks out

Hungani Ndlovu and his wife, Stephanie, are once again surfing through divorce allegations; however, this time, they appear to be true.

Briefly News reported on the couple's split, which was allegedly due to the irreparable disintegration of their relationship.

Hungani, famous for his role as Thabo "Tbose" Maputla on Skeem Saam, finally broke his silence on 15 June 2025 amid the divorce reports; however, it was merely to promote his collaboration with Curve Fragrances:

"Confidence isn’t something I found alone; it was reflected back to me by the men around me. Through simple moments, a conversation, breaking bread and working together, these brothers helped me see myself clearly, stand taller, and move with more purpose."

Hungani Ndlovu deleted his ex-wife's pictures from his Instagram page. Image: hunganindlovu

Source: Instagram

Indirectly confirming the reports, Hungani appears to have wiped his Instagram page clean of Stephanie's pictures, which made up a large percentage of his timeline, including promo videos and clips from their YouTube channel.

Fans react to Hungani Ndlovu's post

Without addressing the divorce, fans sent encouraging words to Hungani and the life lessons they live by:

mabonzaaa said:

"Life lesson: Keep going. You are going to get there. It may not be now, but in time you will. Trust that when the time is right, the Lord will make it happen, because He WILL."

melasworld__ shared:

"The lesson I have learnt in life is that no one is coming to save me. I have to save myself."

relo_sebueng wrote:

"Life lesson: Teach your heart to accept disappointments even from the people you love."

vukeyavee added:

"One of my favourite life lessons is that confidence comes from loving yourself just as you are. Staying true to myself and trusting in my worth makes every step forward a step in the right direction."

Meanwhile, distressed fans wanted answers about Hungani and Stephanie's reported split:

ilove_bornittar pleaded:

"Could you please confirm that the rumours are not true?"

innocentiathagane showed love to Hungani Ndlovu:

"Love and light to you, my brother."

Fans want Hungani Ndlovu to address the reports. Image: hunganindlovu

Source: Instagram

xoliswaxoo was shattered:

"You and Steph, yhooo ai!"

loveness_0505 added:

"I'm just so heartbroken. Anyway, I am sure you guys had your reasons, we still love you both.'

brown_melanini_nikita trolled:

"I blame Mapitsi."

Stephanie Ndlovu wishes Hungani a happy Father's Day

In an earlier report, Briefly News published Stephanie Ndlovu's father's day message to her now-ex-husband, Hungani.

The actress and content creator shared the post on her Instagram story before it disappeared. She wrote:

"Happy Father's Day, Papa @hunganindlovu."

Source: Briefly News