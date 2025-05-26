Popular actor Hungani Ndlovu, who plays Tbose Maputla in Skeem Saam has reacted to his character's storyline

The Skeem Saam actor's character has been trending on social media since he found out that his wife, Mapitsi is having an affair

Viewers of the educational soapie recently took to the show's social media platforms to comfort Ndlovu's character

'Skeem Saam' actor Hungani Ndlovu as Thabo "Tbose" Maputla. Image: Skeem Saam3

Source: Twitter

Former Scandal! actor Hungani Ndlovu, who stars opposite Mogau Mothlatswi on Skeem Saam recently commented on his popular character.

The actor, who portrays the role of Mapitsi Maputla's husband Thabo "Tbose" Maputla recently responded to his character's storyline on the show.

Ndlovu recently took to his Instagram account to share his opinion on Thabo and Mapitsi Maputla's marriage on the educational show.

"If you are not on Tbose's side, don't bother commenting," wrote the actor.

His on-screen wife, Mogau Mothlatswi jokingly replied:

"Please call me back. I just want to talk."

On the show, Tbose just found out that the mother of his children and wife is having an affair with her colleague, DJ Thomas (Tiisetso Thoka).

The Maputlas kicked Mapitsi out of her home and her mother-in-law Meikie Maputla (Harriet Manamela) moved into her son's house to help him out with the kids.

Tbose has also taken DNA tests to find out if his last-born child, Rati is indeed his daughter.

Skeem Saam fans comfort his character

Jackrall21 said:

"Tbose needs to be Romeo, Grace's son, IT king."

Thakhani raps replied:

"Just watched last night’s episode now yoooooo."

Bradley slb1 wrote:

"It's all happening, wa perisha bra yaka" (my man).

Jackie Mashele responded:

"I know Romeo was gonna play this nicely."

Deeney said:

"Tbose now needs that Romeo Medupe ruthlessness."

JustKhutso replied

"O sa bolaya (don't kill) Thomas please. E no mmetha ka mpama fela" (just slap him).

Lufuno said:

"When is Romeo Medupe coming into the show because Romeo can take this nonsense."

Perceyaf replied:

"My guy wa perisha (not coping). Kunini sithi sorry?" (how long must we apologise).

Ayahlangs said:

"He finally watched Skeem Saam."

Tomsaycheese responded:

"Bro didn't even hesitate to take the shot himself."

Chloegoodness replied:

The problem is the fact that the whole country knew before you😭😭🤣🤣and trust me I wanted to tell you but I didn’t know how

KhumbuThovakele said:

"Tbose and Pitsi made me return to watching Skeem Saam after 5 years of not watching."

Hungani Ndlovu's character got cheated on in 'Skeem Saam'. Images: SkeemSaam3 and HUnganiNdlovu

Source: Instagram

