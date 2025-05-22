Popular actor Mahlatsi Moropo, who plays the teen character of Letetswe in Skeem Saam, opens up about his directorial debut outside the show

The Limpopo actor recently shared that he directed multi-award-winning musician Makhadzi's latest music video

The 22-year-old star also reveals his plans for the future outside playing the popular character of the educational soapie

'Skeem Saam' actor Mahlatsi Moropo recently directed Makhadzi's music video. Image: PoPulseSA and @AfricanFashionn

Content creator and actor Mahlatsi Moropo, who acts in SABC1's soapie Skeem Saam, recently directed musician Makhadzi's music video.

The award-winning actor who portrays the character of Letetswe Kunutu in the educational soapie recently opened up about directing Makhadzi video.

Moropo reveals to Daily Sun that he and the Tshivenda singer go way back, and the duo have always supported each other.

"She believed in my vision, and I trusted her sound, that's how it came to life," says the actor.

The 22-year-old star also reveals that directing has become a passion for him, like painting a story with visuals.

The rising star adds that his fans should look out for new music as he's dropping his Lekompo project soon.

Moropo also reveals that he's currently studying production to sharpen his skills behind the camera.

The actor, who recently received a Royalty Soapie Award for his portrayal as teenager Letetswe Kunutu, in the youth soapie, also reveals that his fans from the show should expect more surprises from his character.

Skeem Saam fans react to Letetswe Kunutu's storyline

@_PruGee said:

"Letetswe is so angry from that time Pax amo koba (didn't want him) ko hosi."

@Zamaswati_M wrote:

"Since when has Letetswe become a mean person?"

@Bathabile_4 replied:

"KG and Letetswe bayafana, or should I set an appointment with an optometrist?"

@mphoray22 responded:

"Letetswe pis**s me off, he's the reason why Pax is on a wheelchair with that stupid raft of his. And Gopane should've broken his legs too."

@NK_47_ wrote:

"Why does Letetswe think all the acting must go to his nose?"

@OfficialBongile said:

"Okay, I need Letetswe's original villain story to apply with his parents actually."

@SiphesandeDuma said:

"Someone please tell me why Mahlatsi was promoted to main cast and not Letetswe mara?"

@stobamatlha20 said:

"This makes no sense. They want to arrest Pax but they let Lewatle, Phoshoko and Letetswe walk free?"

'Skeem Saam' actor Mahlatsi Moropo directs Makhadzi's music video. Images: Makhadzi

