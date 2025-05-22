Popular actress Mogau Motlhatswi, who plays Mapitsi in Skeem Saam has reacted to negative comments from fans

The Skeem Saam actress' character has been trending on social media since her husband found out about her affair

Viewers of the educational soapie recently took to the show's social media platforms to lambast Motlhatswi's character

'Skeem Saam' star Mogau Mothlatswi discusses playing Mapitsi. Image: SkeemSaam3

Source: Twitter

Popular actress Mogau Motlhatswi, who stars opposite Tiisetso Thoka on Skeem Saam recently discussed the negative comments of her popular character.

The actress, who portrays the role of Thabo Maputla's wife Mapitsi Maputla says she's not affected by the negative remarks she's been receiving online.

Motlhatswi reveals in an interview with News24 that she doesn't mind the negative comments about her character on social media.

"I feel like most people who try to attack or be rude are just looking for a victim. I know they are not talking about me, but Mapitsi," says the star.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The mother of one adds that the negative feedback from fans simply means that she did a great job with her character as she was convincing.

In the current storyline, Mapitsi's family has visited her husband's family to plead for forgiveness after she was caught cheating with her colleague, DJ Thomas (Tiisetso Thoka).

Soapie fans slam Mapitsi's storyline

@MKHBrian said:

"Mapitsi suddenly remembers that she has a child. She has barely been there for Rati. She only cared about Thomas."

@malveeh wrote:

"Meikie is a fine one to kick Mapitsi out right after John cheated on her more than 3 times."

@nerdygirly_ replied:

"Mapitsi can’t even see her kids? Yah neh I fear Meikie le Tbose, it’s about to go down eh."

@Zamaswati_M responded:

"I agree Mapitsi was stupid. But Jacobeth is the last person to call her dom. Has she forgotten the R500k to Kganyago?"

@kharefull wrote:

"Haibo what happened? The other day when Mapitsi broke things with him he was devastated now this. I thought they'd now take their chance and be together."

@OnkemetseTlape said:

"My favourite, Meiki Maputla is on fire. She says John and Mapitsi should build a house, live together and cheat in peace because ba tshwana" (they are the same).

@nerdygirly_ wrote:

"The Rati is not my baby card ain’t gonna work, just accept that your wife had a side and move on."

@LiphiweKossie5 replied:

"I think Tbose can forgive Mapitsi, it's just the betrayal knowing Thomas went to his house and had dinner with him yet his sleeping with his wife."

'Skeem Saam' star responds to comments about her character. Images: MogauM

Source: Instagram

‘Skeem Saam’ May spoilers: Will Berry FM fire Mapitsi, Kamo, or DJ Thomas?

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this May that Skeem Saam actors Tiisetso Thoka and Mogau Motlhatswi's characters topped Twitter trends this week when their affair was aired live on Berry FM.

The May teasers reveal that either Kamo, DJ Thomas, or Mapitsi will get fired from their radio jobs at Berry FM.

Viewers of the educational soapie took to social media on Thursday, 15 May 2025 evening, when Kamo exposed the pair.

Source: Briefly News