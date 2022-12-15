A few decades ago, deejaying was not considered very lucrative. In South Africa, very few people made any significant earnings from the craft. However, the situation has changed drastically over the last few years. People are making fortunes from deejaying in various countries across the world. Here are some of the richest DJs in South Africa today and how much they are worth.

The compilation of the richest DJs in South Africa is based on a combination of factors, including but not limited to the DJs' financial success, influence and impact within the industry, and entrepreneurial endeavours beyond music.

Top 18 richest DJs in South Africa

Rank Name Net worth 1 Black Coffee $60 million 2 DJ Tbo Touch $30 million 3 DJ Zinhle $3 million 4 DJ Heavy K $3 million 5 DJ Oskido $2.6 million 6 DJ Tira 2.2 million 7 DJ Maphorisa $2 million 8 Lerato Kganyago $2 million 9 Thando Thabethe $2 million 10 DJ Fresh $2 million 11 DJ Euphonik $2 million 12 DJ Sbu $1.57 million 13 Kabza De Small $1.5 million 14 DJ Lamiez $1 million 15 DJ Shimza $800,000 16 DJ Melzi $377,000 17 DJ Nate Raubenheimer (Protoculture) $348,000 18 DJ Jaivane $256,000

The richest DJ in South Africa

With the massive improvement in technology over the years, modern-day DJs can easily create, market, and sell their mixtapes, earning fortunes while at it. Here is a look at South Africa’s wealthiest DJs and their net worth.

18. DJ Jaivane - $256,000

Full name : Luyanda Mlonzi

: Luyanda Mlonzi Date of birth : 1992

: 1992 Age : 32 years old (as of 2024)

: 32 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: South Africa

Luyanda Mlonzi, commonly known as DJ Jaivane, is a South African DJ born on July 9, 1992. He began producing mixtapes in the late 1990s and was relatively unknown at the time. Today, he is incredibly famous for his beautiful Amapiano mixes and energetic vibes on stage. DJ Jaivane's net worth is alleged to be $256,000.

17. DJ Nate Raubenheimer (Protoculture) - $348,000

Full name : Nate Raubenheimer

: Nate Raubenheimer Place of birth: South Africa

Protoculture was born in Cape Town, South Africa as Nate Raubenheimer. He is a university graduate with a degree in Sound Engineering.

He is famous for releasing way over 60 mixtapes. Nate got into the South African music industry at a very young age and released his debut mixtape titled Refractions when he was about 20 years old. DJ Nate Raubenheimer's net worth is alleged to be $348,000.

16. DJ Melzi - $377,000

Full name : Tumelo Mphai

: Tumelo Mphai Date of birth : 19 November 2001

: 19 November 2001 Age : 22 years old (as of 2024)

: 22 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Pretoria, South Africa

Besides deejaying, Melzi is also a prolific singer and is known for some of his hit tracks such as Bayekele, Isdliso, La Melza, Sabaweli, and more. He has produced four albums since 2019 with several hit songs. He is among the richest DJs in South Africa. DJ Melzi's net worth is estimated to be $500,000.

15. DJ Shimza - $800,000

Full name : Ashley Raphala

: Ashley Raphala Date of birth : 15 May 1984

: 15 May 1984 Age : 38 years old (as of 2024)

: 38 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Swaziland

DJ Shimza rose to prominence in 2015 when he released his debut album titled Shimizu. Since then, he has shared the stage with numerous other prominent DJs, including DJ Black Coffee. DJ Shimza's net worth is alleged to be $6 million.

14. DJ Lamiez - $1 million

DJ Lamiez Holworthy during the 10th annual Feather Awards nominations announcement at the Constitution Hill in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Veli Nhlapo

Full name : Lamiez Mischa Miriam Holworthy-Morule

: Lamiez Mischa Miriam Holworthy-Morule Date of birth : 12 June 1992

: 12 June 1992 Age : 31 years old (as of 2024)

: 31 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Eersterust, Pretoria, South Africa

DJ Lamiez is best known for hosting the SABC 1 music show, Live AMP. Lamiez started her career as an underground DJ in 2010. In August 2021, she released her debut single, Sthokoze, which features the Lowkeys and Drip Gogo. DJ Lamiez's net worth is alleged to be $1 million.

13. Kabza De Small - $1.5 million

Kabza De Small during Gauteng Sports Awards at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, South Africa. The awards celebrate individuals who have done exceptionally well in sport. Photo: Oupa Bopape

Full name : Kabelo Petrus Motha

: Kabelo Petrus Motha Date of birth : 27 November 1992

: 27 November 1992 Age : 31 years old (as of 2024)

: 31 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Mpumalanga, South Africa

Kabelo Petrus Motha, commonly known by his stage name Kabza De Small, is a South African DJ and record producer. He is one of the best-known figures in Mzansi’s Amapiano music scene.

He rose to fame following the release of Umshove in 2018. Besides his remarkably illustrious solo career, Kabza is also a member of Scorpion Kings, a deejaying duo comprised of himself and DJ Maphorisa. Kabza De Small’s net worth is estimated to be $1.5 million.

12. DJ Sbu - $1.57 million

DJ Sbu during the 2016 MTV Africa Music Awards at the Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Lucky Nxumalo

Full name : Sbusiso Leope

: Sbusiso Leope Date of birth : 28 May 1977

: 28 May 1977 Age : 46 years old (as of 2024)

: 46 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Thembisa, South Africa

Sbusiso Leope, commonly known by his stage name, DJ SBU, is among the top richest DJs in South Africa. He is the founder and manager of TS Records and is popular for being one of the most admired Kwaito artists and South African DJs. DJ Sbu's net worth is alleged to be $1.57 million.

11. DJ Euphonik - $2 million

Full name : Themba Mbongeni Nkosi

: Themba Mbongeni Nkosi Date of birth : 6 December 1983

: 6 December 1983 Age : 40 years old (as of 2024)

: 40 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Mpumalanga, South Africa

DJ Euphonik one of the most popular DJs in South Africa. In addition to deejaying, Euphonik is also a radio presenter and music producer. He rose to fame following the release of his Cool and Deadly album in 2013 in which he featured Nyanda and DJ Fresh.

The album was a banger and was named the best on the 5FM list of the Top 40 songs. Over time, Euphonik has received multiple awards including the Best Compilation Album, an award under Metro FM Music Awards. DJ Euphonik's net worth is estimated to be $2 million.

10. DJ Fresh - $2 million

DJ Fresh peforms on day three of Guilfest at Stoke Park in Guildford, England. Photo: JSN Photography

Full name : Thato Sikwane

: Thato Sikwane Date of birth : 15 October 1972

: 15 October 1972 Age : 51 years old (as of 2024)

: 51 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Botswana

DJ Fresh is among the top 10 richest DJ in South African. He is also a producer, and entrepreneur. He is most well-known for his career on 5FM and Metro FM. The DJ has released more than 30 mixtapes to date. DJ Fresh's net worth is estimated to be $2 million.

9. Thando Thabethe - $2 million

Thando Thabethe at the 17th Annual South African Film And Television Main Awards at Gallagher Convention Centre on September 30, 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Oupa Bopape

Full name : Thando Thabethe

: Thando Thabethe Date of birth : 18 June 1990

: 18 June 1990 Age : 33 years old (as of 2024)

: 33 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Soweto, South Africa

Thando Thabethe is a multi-talented South African actress and radio DJ personality. She's been acting for over 15 years, appearing in popular shows like Generations: The Legacy and My Perfect Family. She was the first African brand ambassador for Nivea. Thando Thabethe's net worth is estimated to be $2 million.

8. Lerato Kganyago - $2 million

Lerato Kganyago at the Cruz SA Fashion Week Opening Party in Illovo in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Oupa Bopape

Full name: Lerato Kganyago

Lerato Kganyago Date of birth: 22 July 1982

22 July 1982 Age: 41 years old (as of 2024)

41 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Soweto, South Africa

Lerato Kganyago is a household name in the South African entertainment scene. Her deejay and emceeing skills have made her one of the top black female DJs in 2024. She plays a variety of genres in her shows.

Besides being a DJ, Lerato is also an award-winning television presenter, actress, model, and businesswoman. She is well known for her Soweto TV segment known as The LKG Show. Lerato Kganyago's net worth is alleged to be $2 million.

7. DJ Maphorisa - $2 million

DJ Maphorisa performs onstage during Day 1 of the Afro Nation Detroit Festival in Detroit, Michigan. Photo: Aaron J. Thornton

Full name: Themba Sekowe

Themba Sekowe Date of birth: 15 November 1987

15 November 1987 Age: 36 years old (as of 2024)

36 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Soshanguve, South Africa

DJ Maphorisa is among the top richest DJs in South Africa. He is also a songwriter, singer, and record producer. His music is a blend of Afropop, Amapiano, and South African house music.

The DJ’s prowess has seen him work with numerous high-profile artists, both locally and internationally. Some of his most notable works include productions for Drake, Kwesta, and Wizkid. DJ Maphorisa's net worth is estimated to be $2 million.

6. DJ Tira - $2.2 million

Dj Tira at the First Annual South African Amapiano Music Awards in Sandton, South Africa. Photo: Oupa Bopape

Full name: Mthokozisi Khathi

Mthokozisi Khathi Date of birth: 24 August 1976

24 August 1976 Age: 47 years old (as of 2024)

47 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa

Tira, whose birth name is Mthokozi Khathi, is another hugely popular DJ in the country. He made his trademark through Afrotainment, a music production company he owns and manages. The DJ has sold numerous mixtapes and has several albums to his name. DJ Tira's net worth is alleged to be $2.2 million.

5. DJ Oskido - $2.6 million

DJ Oskido during protests outside Pinetown Magistrate's Court in Durban, South Africa. Photo: Darren Stewart

Full name: Oscar Sibonginkosi Mdlongwa

Oscar Sibonginkosi Mdlongwa Date of birth: 23 November 1967

23 November 1967 Age: 56 years old (as of 2024)

56 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Brits, South Africa

DJ Oskido is famous for his numerous mixes that include various genres, such as Kwaito, Afropop, and house music. Away from music, DJ Oskido is renowned for being a resilient entrepreneur and a record producer. DJ Oskido's net worth is estimated to be $2.6 million.

4. DJ Heavy K - $3 million

Full name: Mkhululi Siqula

Mkhululi Siqula Date of birth: 4 December 1991

4 December 1991 Age: 32 years old (as of 2024)

32 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Gqeberha, South Africa

Heavy-K is a South African DJ and music producer. He gained prominence in the South African music scene with hits like Wena and Indaba Zemali, and he has collaborated with various other artists within the country and internationally. Heavy-K's net worth is alleged to be $3 million making him one of the richest DJs in the country.

3. DJ Zinhle - $3 million

DJ Zinhle at the Royal Flush AFI Fashion Week official opening party at Daytona at Melrose Arch in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Oupa Bopape

Full name: Ntombezinhle Mohosana

Ntombezinhle Mohosana Date of birth: 30 December 1983

30 December 1983 Age: 40 years old (as of 2024)

40 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Dannhauser, South Africa

DJ Zinhle is the richest female DJ in South Africa, and one of the most successful women in the country’s entertainment industry. She has numerous awards to her name and several flourishing business ventures. Besides deejaying, Zinhle is also an author, entrepreneur, record producer, and singer. DJ Zinhle's net worth is alleged to be $3 million.

2. DJ Tbo Touch - $30 million

Full name: Thabo Molefe

Thabo Molefe Date of birth: 4 April 1981

4 April 1981 Age: 43 years old (as of 2024)

43 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Thokoza, Gauteng, South Africa

Thabo Molefe, popularly known as DJ Tbo Touch is a popular South African DJ, entrepreneur, and rapper. He has been the host DJ at several shows including the second season of Flash, Pimp my Fridays and Rhyme and Reason. DJ Tbo Touch's net worth is alleged to be over $30 million (R580 million).

1. Black Coffee - $60 million

Dj Black Coffee at OR Tambo International Airport in Kempton Park, South Africa. Photo: Oupa Bopape

Full name: Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo

Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo Date of birth: 11 March 1976

11 March 1976 Age: 48 years old (as of 2024)

48 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Umlazi, Durban, South Africa

Nkosinathi Innocent Sizwe Maphumulo, commonly known as Black Coffee is a famous South African DJ and record producer who ventured into the music industry back in 1995. Renowned for his amazing electronic music, he has risen to become a household name in the African music scene.

Like numerous successful DJs on the continent, Black Coffee has had numerous endorsements with reputable companies, including a lucrative deal with AXE South Africa. His other income-generating avenues include frequent tours and hosted festivals. Black Coffee's net worth is alleged to be $60 million.

Who is the richest Amapiano DJ in South Africa?

DJ Maphorisa is among the top richest Amapiano DJs in South Africa. His net worth is alleged to be $2 million. His music is a blend of Afropop, Amapiano, and South African house music.

Who are the richest DJs in South Africa? This is an incredibly common question amongst fans of the country’s music industry. The country’s top DJs have made their fortunes from music sales and numerous other income sources.

