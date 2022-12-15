Top 18 richest DJs in South Africa in 2024 and their net worth
A few decades ago, deejaying was not considered very lucrative. In South Africa, very few people made any significant earnings from the craft. However, the situation has changed drastically over the last few years. People are making fortunes from deejaying in various countries across the world. Here are some of the richest DJs in South Africa today and how much they are worth.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Top 18 richest DJs in South Africa
- The richest DJ in South Africa
- 18. DJ Jaivane - $256,000
- 17. DJ Nate Raubenheimer (Protoculture) - $348,000
- 16. DJ Melzi - $377,000
- 15. DJ Shimza - $800,000
- 14. DJ Lamiez - $1 million
- 13. Kabza De Small - $1.5 million
- 12. DJ Sbu - $1.57 million
- 11. DJ Euphonik - $2 million
- 10. DJ Fresh - $2 million
- 9. Thando Thabethe - $2 million
- 8. Lerato Kganyago - $2 million
- 7. DJ Maphorisa - $2 million
- 6. DJ Tira - $2.2 million
- 5. DJ Oskido - $2.6 million
- 4. DJ Heavy K - $3 million
- 3. DJ Zinhle - $3 million
- 2. DJ Tbo Touch - $30 million
- 1. Black Coffee - $60 million
- Who is the richest Amapiano DJ in South Africa?
The compilation of the richest DJs in South Africa is based on a combination of factors, including but not limited to the DJs' financial success, influence and impact within the industry, and entrepreneurial endeavours beyond music.
The richest DJ in South Africa
With the massive improvement in technology over the years, modern-day DJs can easily create, market, and sell their mixtapes, earning fortunes while at it. Here is a look at South Africa’s wealthiest DJs and their net worth.
18. DJ Jaivane - $256,000
- Full name: Luyanda Mlonzi
- Date of birth: 1992
- Age: 32 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: South Africa
Luyanda Mlonzi, commonly known as DJ Jaivane, is a South African DJ born on July 9, 1992. He began producing mixtapes in the late 1990s and was relatively unknown at the time. Today, he is incredibly famous for his beautiful Amapiano mixes and energetic vibes on stage. DJ Jaivane's net worth is alleged to be $256,000.
17. DJ Nate Raubenheimer (Protoculture) - $348,000
- Full name: Nate Raubenheimer
- Place of birth: South Africa
Protoculture was born in Cape Town, South Africa as Nate Raubenheimer. He is a university graduate with a degree in Sound Engineering.
He is famous for releasing way over 60 mixtapes. Nate got into the South African music industry at a very young age and released his debut mixtape titled Refractions when he was about 20 years old. DJ Nate Raubenheimer's net worth is alleged to be $348,000.
16. DJ Melzi - $377,000
- Full name: Tumelo Mphai
- Date of birth: 19 November 2001
- Age: 22 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Pretoria, South Africa
Besides deejaying, Melzi is also a prolific singer and is known for some of his hit tracks such as Bayekele, Isdliso, La Melza, Sabaweli, and more. He has produced four albums since 2019 with several hit songs. He is among the richest DJs in South Africa. DJ Melzi's net worth is estimated to be $500,000.
15. DJ Shimza - $800,000
- Full name: Ashley Raphala
- Date of birth: 15 May 1984
- Age: 38 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Swaziland
DJ Shimza rose to prominence in 2015 when he released his debut album titled Shimizu. Since then, he has shared the stage with numerous other prominent DJs, including DJ Black Coffee. DJ Shimza's net worth is alleged to be $6 million.
14. DJ Lamiez - $1 million
- Full name: Lamiez Mischa Miriam Holworthy-Morule
- Date of birth: 12 June 1992
- Age: 31 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Eersterust, Pretoria, South Africa
DJ Lamiez is best known for hosting the SABC 1 music show, Live AMP. Lamiez started her career as an underground DJ in 2010. In August 2021, she released her debut single, Sthokoze, which features the Lowkeys and Drip Gogo. DJ Lamiez's net worth is alleged to be $1 million.
13. Kabza De Small - $1.5 million
- Full name: Kabelo Petrus Motha
- Date of birth: 27 November 1992
- Age: 31 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Mpumalanga, South Africa
Kabelo Petrus Motha, commonly known by his stage name Kabza De Small, is a South African DJ and record producer. He is one of the best-known figures in Mzansi’s Amapiano music scene.
He rose to fame following the release of Umshove in 2018. Besides his remarkably illustrious solo career, Kabza is also a member of Scorpion Kings, a deejaying duo comprised of himself and DJ Maphorisa. Kabza De Small’s net worth is estimated to be $1.5 million.
12. DJ Sbu - $1.57 million
- Full name: Sbusiso Leope
- Date of birth: 28 May 1977
- Age: 46 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Thembisa, South Africa
Sbusiso Leope, commonly known by his stage name, DJ SBU, is among the top richest DJs in South Africa. He is the founder and manager of TS Records and is popular for being one of the most admired Kwaito artists and South African DJs. DJ Sbu's net worth is alleged to be $1.57 million.
11. DJ Euphonik - $2 million
- Full name: Themba Mbongeni Nkosi
- Date of birth: 6 December 1983
- Age: 40 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Mpumalanga, South Africa
DJ Euphonik one of the most popular DJs in South Africa. In addition to deejaying, Euphonik is also a radio presenter and music producer. He rose to fame following the release of his Cool and Deadly album in 2013 in which he featured Nyanda and DJ Fresh.
The album was a banger and was named the best on the 5FM list of the Top 40 songs. Over time, Euphonik has received multiple awards including the Best Compilation Album, an award under Metro FM Music Awards. DJ Euphonik's net worth is estimated to be $2 million.
10. DJ Fresh - $2 million
- Full name: Thato Sikwane
- Date of birth: 15 October 1972
- Age: 51 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Botswana
DJ Fresh is among the top 10 richest DJ in South African. He is also a producer, and entrepreneur. He is most well-known for his career on 5FM and Metro FM. The DJ has released more than 30 mixtapes to date. DJ Fresh's net worth is estimated to be $2 million.
9. Thando Thabethe - $2 million
- Full name: Thando Thabethe
- Date of birth: 18 June 1990
- Age: 33 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Soweto, South Africa
Thando Thabethe is a multi-talented South African actress and radio DJ personality. She's been acting for over 15 years, appearing in popular shows like Generations: The Legacy and My Perfect Family. She was the first African brand ambassador for Nivea. Thando Thabethe's net worth is estimated to be $2 million.
8. Lerato Kganyago - $2 million
- Full name: Lerato Kganyago
- Date of birth: 22 July 1982
- Age: 41 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Soweto, South Africa
Lerato Kganyago is a household name in the South African entertainment scene. Her deejay and emceeing skills have made her one of the top black female DJs in 2024. She plays a variety of genres in her shows.
Besides being a DJ, Lerato is also an award-winning television presenter, actress, model, and businesswoman. She is well known for her Soweto TV segment known as The LKG Show. Lerato Kganyago's net worth is alleged to be $2 million.
7. DJ Maphorisa - $2 million
- Full name: Themba Sekowe
- Date of birth: 15 November 1987
- Age: 36 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Soshanguve, South Africa
DJ Maphorisa is among the top richest DJs in South Africa. He is also a songwriter, singer, and record producer. His music is a blend of Afropop, Amapiano, and South African house music.
The DJ’s prowess has seen him work with numerous high-profile artists, both locally and internationally. Some of his most notable works include productions for Drake, Kwesta, and Wizkid. DJ Maphorisa's net worth is estimated to be $2 million.
6. DJ Tira - $2.2 million
- Full name: Mthokozisi Khathi
- Date of birth: 24 August 1976
- Age: 47 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa
Tira, whose birth name is Mthokozi Khathi, is another hugely popular DJ in the country. He made his trademark through Afrotainment, a music production company he owns and manages. The DJ has sold numerous mixtapes and has several albums to his name. DJ Tira's net worth is alleged to be $2.2 million.
5. DJ Oskido - $2.6 million
- Full name: Oscar Sibonginkosi Mdlongwa
- Date of birth: 23 November 1967
- Age: 56 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Brits, South Africa
DJ Oskido is famous for his numerous mixes that include various genres, such as Kwaito, Afropop, and house music. Away from music, DJ Oskido is renowned for being a resilient entrepreneur and a record producer. DJ Oskido's net worth is estimated to be $2.6 million.
4. DJ Heavy K - $3 million
- Full name: Mkhululi Siqula
- Date of birth: 4 December 1991
- Age: 32 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Gqeberha, South Africa
Heavy-K is a South African DJ and music producer. He gained prominence in the South African music scene with hits like Wena and Indaba Zemali, and he has collaborated with various other artists within the country and internationally. Heavy-K's net worth is alleged to be $3 million making him one of the richest DJs in the country.
3. DJ Zinhle - $3 million
- Full name: Ntombezinhle Mohosana
- Date of birth: 30 December 1983
- Age: 40 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Dannhauser, South Africa
DJ Zinhle is the richest female DJ in South Africa, and one of the most successful women in the country’s entertainment industry. She has numerous awards to her name and several flourishing business ventures. Besides deejaying, Zinhle is also an author, entrepreneur, record producer, and singer. DJ Zinhle's net worth is alleged to be $3 million.
2. DJ Tbo Touch - $30 million
- Full name: Thabo Molefe
- Date of birth: 4 April 1981
- Age: 43 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Thokoza, Gauteng, South Africa
Thabo Molefe, popularly known as DJ Tbo Touch is a popular South African DJ, entrepreneur, and rapper. He has been the host DJ at several shows including the second season of Flash, Pimp my Fridays and Rhyme and Reason. DJ Tbo Touch's net worth is alleged to be over $30 million (R580 million).
1. Black Coffee - $60 million
- Full name: Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo
- Date of birth: 11 March 1976
- Age: 48 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Umlazi, Durban, South Africa
Nkosinathi Innocent Sizwe Maphumulo, commonly known as Black Coffee is a famous South African DJ and record producer who ventured into the music industry back in 1995. Renowned for his amazing electronic music, he has risen to become a household name in the African music scene.
Like numerous successful DJs on the continent, Black Coffee has had numerous endorsements with reputable companies, including a lucrative deal with AXE South Africa. His other income-generating avenues include frequent tours and hosted festivals. Black Coffee's net worth is alleged to be $60 million.
Who is the richest Amapiano DJ in South Africa?
DJ Maphorisa is among the top richest Amapiano DJs in South Africa. His net worth is alleged to be $2 million. His music is a blend of Afropop, Amapiano, and South African house music.
Who are the richest DJs in South Africa? This is an incredibly common question amongst fans of the country’s music industry. The country’s top DJs have made their fortunes from music sales and numerous other income sources.
