Kabza de Small’s bio: age, family, songs, albums, net worth

Kabelo Petrus Motha, commonly known by his stage name Kabza De Small, is a South African DJ and record producer. He is one of the best-known figures in Mzansi's Amapiano music scene. He rose to fame following the release of Umshove in 2018.

The renowned DJ has become incredibly popular for his solo and collaborative albums with other high-profile DJs in Mzansi. Here is a quick look at his life's details.

Profile summary

Full name Kabelo Petrus Motha Nickname Kabza De Small Gender Male Date of birth November 27, 1992 Age 30 years (as of January 2022) Zodiac Libra Place of birth Mpumalanga, South Africa Current residence Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet and inches 5'5" Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 139 Weight in kilograms 63 Eye colour Black Hair colour Black Marital status Married Wife Kamogelo Geloo Moropa Net worth $1.5 million Instagram @kabelomotha_

Kabza de Small's biography

How old is Kabza de Small? The renowned DJ was born on November 27, 1992, making him 30 years old as of 2022. He was born in Mpumalanga, though his family later relocated to Pretoria shortly after his birth. Kabelo attended local primary and secondary schools in Pretoria.

Career

Kabza's musical career began in 2009 when he was signed under Tyrique de Bruyne. In 2016, he released his debut solo album titled Avenue Sound. Around the same time as the album release, he created his own record label, PianoHub.

How did Kabza De Small become famous? In 2018, he released Umshove, one of his best-performing singles to date. In 2019, he released the Piano Hub EP alongside DJ Maphorisa. The EP performed remarkably well and became 3X platinum certified in South Africa.

Kabza de Small's new album is titled Scorpion Kings Live at Sun Arena and is a collaboration with DJ Maphorisa. It was released in mid-2022.

Discography

Here is a look at the solo and collaborative albums that Kabza has released over the years.

Album Year KOA II Part 1 2022 Scorpion Kings Live at Sun Arena (with DJ Maphorisa) 2022 Petle Petle EP (with DJ Maphorisa & King Deetoy) 2021 Rumble in the Jungle (with DJ Maphorisa & Tresor) 2021 Pretty Girls Love Amapiano 3 (with MDU, aka Trp) 2021 Pretty Girls Love Amapiano 2 2020 I Am the King of Amapiano: Sweet & Dust 2020 Scorpion Kings Live at Sun Arena (with DJ Maphorisa) 2020 Once Upon A Time In A Lockdown (with DJ Maphorisa) 2020 Scorpion Kings EP (with DJ Maphorisa) 2019 Piano Hub EP (with DJ Maphorisa) 2019 Pretty Girls Love Amapiano 2019 The Return of the Scorpion Kings (with DJ Maphorisa) 2019 Avenue Sound 2016

Awards

The celebrated DJ has won numerous awards since the beginning of his career. In 2020, he won the Favorite DJ award at the DStv Mzansi Viewers Awards. The following year, he won the best Male Artist award at the SAMA 27 event.

Who is Kabza de Small's wife

The DJ is married to Kamogelo Geloo Moropa. His wife is a graduate of The University of South Africa, from where she got her degree in BA in Health Science and Social Services. Before the two met, Geloo worked as a sales assistant at an Adidas store in Johannesburg.

The DJ reportedly paid the lobola (bride price) for his wife in 2021. Does Kabza de Small have a child? No, the DJ and his wife do not have a child.

How much does Kabza de Small earn per month?

While the DJ's monthly earnings are unknown, according to Nubia Page, the renowned DJ's current net worth is $1.5 million. This is, however, not an official figure.

Is Kabza De Small the best?

Kabza de Small is inarguably quite talented. Still, he is still not among the top South African DJs, at least according to South Africa Lists. The ranking website states that the best DJs in Mzansi are DJ Black Coffee, DJ Oskido, and DJ Euphonik, in that order.

What happened to Kabza de Small?

In September 2022, Kabza and DJ Maphorisa were at the centre of a legal showdown involving them and a Zimbabwean company. The firm had sued them for more than R300,000, even going as far as seeking to have the duo arrested.

The lawsuit arose from a payment the two received but later failed to perform at the Victoria Falls Carnival in May.

Fun facts

Here are some fascinating facts about Kabelo.

He has a huge collection of fancy caps in his house.

He loves smoking cigars.

His Instagram account has over 2 million followers.

Kabza de Small is among the best-known DJs in South Africa. He is renowned for his entertaining mixes and studio albums, most done in collaboration with other DJs.

