Football is inarguably one of the most popular sports in the modern-day world. The sport has become so popular that an entire industry has been built around it. Several companies deal with advertising, broadcasting, football betting, and merchandise. These numerous sources of revenue are the reason various clubs have accumulated fortunes. Here we discuss the richest football clubs in the world in 2023 and their net worth.

The world’s wealthiest clubs generate their revenue via various avenues. These avenues include prize money, sponsorships, ticket sales and broadcasting rights.

What are the wealthiest clubs in the world?

From clubs playing in the Premier League to the ones playing in Bundesliga, here is a glimpse of the world’s richest football clubs in 2023:

1. Real Madrid ($5.1 billion)

Real Madrid tops the chart as the wealthiest football club in the world. As of 2023, it has a net value of $5.1 billion, annual revenue of $761 million, and an operating income of $90 million. The team plays in Spanish La Liga and is owned by various club members.

2. Barcelona ($5 billion)

Barcelona’s head coach is Xavi Hernandez. Its net worth is estimated at $5 billion as of 2023. It plays in the Spanish La Liga and is owned by various club members.

3. Manchester United ($4.6 billion)

Manchester United is among the biggest and richest soccer teams globally. As of 2023, the club has a net worth of $4.6 million and a $663 million annual income. The team plays in the English Premier League and is owned by the Glazer Family. Currently, Eric Ten Hag is the club’s manager.

4. Liverpool ($4.45 billion)

Liverpool is based in England and is worth $4.45 billion as of 2023. With an annual revenue of $654 million and an operating capital of $104 million, the club signed a kits deal with Nike worth over $39.5 million annually in the 2020/21 season.

5. Bayern Munich ($4.275 billion)

As of 2023, Julian Nagelsmann is Bayern Munich’s head coach. The team has a net worth of $4.275 billion, $726 million in annual revenue, and $102 million in operating income.

6. Manchester City ($4.25 billion)

Based in England, Manchester City is among the biggest teams in the English Premier League. As of 2023, the club has a net worth of $425 billion and an annual revenue of $766 million.

7. Paris Saint-Germain ($3.2 billion)

The team is worth $3.2 billion and has an annual revenue of $661 million. Since 2011/12, Paris Saint-Germain has finished either first or second in every season.

8. Chelsea ($3.1 billion)

Owned by Clearlake Capital and Todd Boehly, Chelsea possesses a net worth of $3.1 billion, $586 million in revenue, and an operating capital of $45 million.

9. Juventus ($2.45 billion)

Juventus’ net worth stands at $2.45 billion, with annual revenue of $515 million and an operating income of $26 million. Juventus plays in Italian Serie A and stands as the richest in Italy.

10. Tottenham Hotspur ($2.35 billion)

The team is ranked as the 10th richest club in the world. Its net value stands at $2.35 billion, with an annual revenue of $494 million and an operating income of $127 million. Daniel Levy and Joseph Lewis are the club’s controlling shareholders.

11. Arsenal ($2.05 billion)

Owned by Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, Arsenal has a net worth of $2.05 billion. It has the most expensive single-game ticket in the Premier League and wildly loyal fans who have stuck with the team despite not winning it for a long time.

12. Borussia Dortmund ($1.8 billion)

This is a German professional sports club based in Dortmund, North Rhine-Westphalia and owned by Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA. With a $1.8 billion net worth, this club’s head coach is Edin Terzic.

13. Atletico de Madrid ($1.5 billion)

As of 2023, Atletico de Madrid is worth $1.5 billion. It has made much revenue through sponsorship deals with companies such as Plus500, Nike, and Bwin.

14. AC Milan ($1.2 billion)

AC Milan is one of the most successful clubs in Italy, with 18 domestic league championships. The team’s net worth is estimated at $1.2 billion and has an annual revenue of $165 million as of 2023.

15. Inter Milan ($1 billion)

As of 2023, the team's net value is estimated at $1 billion.

16. Everton ($940 million)

Although Everton has not been performing well in recent years, it is still ranked among the wealthiest soccer clubs globally, with a net worth of $940 million.

17. Leicester City ($925 million)

With an estimated net value of $925 million, Leicester is the 17th wealthiest soccer club.

18. Leeds United ($900 million)

The Andrea Radrizzani-owned club was founded on October 17, 1919, making it one of the oldest football clubs. As of 2023, its worth is valued at $900 million.

19. West Ham ($800 million)

With the enormous support base and income made through broadcasting, it is no wonder West Ham is one of the most valuable football clubs in the world. Its net worth is valued at $800 million.

20. Aston Villa ($750 million)

Founded in 1874, Aston Villa competes in the Premier League and is worth $750 million.

What are the top 10 richest clubs in the world?

Based on annual revenue generated and operating income, here is a list of the top 10 richest clubs in the world:

Real Madrid Barcelona Manchester United Liverpool Bayern Munich Manchester City Paris Saint-Germain Chelsea Juventus Tottenham Hotspur

Which is the richest club in the Premier League?

As of 2023, Manchester City stood out as the richest club in the Premier League. In 2021/2022, the team earned over $100 million for getting to the Championships League finals.

What was the richest football club in the world in 2022?

Manchester United was the wealthiest football club globally in 2022, with a net value of $4.22 billion.

This article has everything you need to know about the richest football clubs in 2023. These clubs are attractive to investors and players because of their remarkable financial bases.

