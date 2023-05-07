What is the most expensive LEGO set in the world? Top 20 list

LEGO, the Danish toy brand, has quite the following. One might think the sets are for kids, but they serve people of all ages. These bricks have a broad appeal and have spawned cartoons, movies, video games and amusement parks. It is no surprise that the most expensive LEGO set in the world commands a broad following.

Collectors part with thousands of dollars to acquire these sets. Photo: @BrickAlleyLUG on Twitter

Source: UGC

This list of the world's top 20 most expensive LEGO sets features their prices, specifications and what makes them unique. They do not come cheap, considering most of them are limited editions.

Which is the most expensive set of LEGO?

Outlined below are the most expensive sets. These numbers depend on various sources. You will be surprised to see which ones feature on the list.

20. H.C. Andersen’s Clumsy Hans 2015 Edition: $1,750

H.C. Andersen’s Clumsy Hans (2015 Edition) is one of the most expensive LEGOs because of its uniqueness. Initially, 80 LEGO ambassadors received the sets. They held on to them, making them hard to come by. The set's value is pegged at $1750.

You did not expect that such a “clumsy” set would have cost a fortune. Photo: @she_follows_me

Source: Twitter

19. Han Solo On Tauntaun Miniland Scale: $1,750

The Han Solo On Tauntaun Miniland Scale is a lot more sought-after Star Wars LEGO set. It is worth $1,750.

This set is nothing more than Han Solo riding on a Tauntaun. Photo: @Georg Geiregger on Facebook

Source: UGC

18. Grand Carousel: $2,497

The Grand Carousel has 3,000 pieces and a remote control. It also has a power function which adds music and motion to the model. LEGO introduced a second revision version of the carousel in 2017. The average price of the Grand Carousel is $2,497.

17. TMNT Antonio’s Pizza-Rama (New York Comic-Con 2012 Exclusive): $2,516

The thought of building a food LEGO sounds surreal, and this set might be the priciest slice of pizza. Its rarity makes it one of the most expensive LEGO sets, and it goes for $2,516.

16. 10143 LEGO Star Wars Death Star II: $2,600

The 10143 LEGO Star Wars Death Star II was released in 2005 with 3,441 pieces. Its value is pegged at $2,600, and its average annual gain is approximately 10%. On the secondary market, the price ranges between $2,470 and $3,864. A used set costs between $1,250 and $1,680, depending on its condition.

15. Yoda Wearing “I Heart NY Shirt” (New York Toy Fair 2013): $2,964

This set features Yoda wearing a t-shirt that says "I Heart NY." It also has street signs and street art. The individuality of this set makes it worth $2,964.

14. Cafe Corner 2007: $3,205

Released in 2007, Cafe Corner has over 2,056 pieces and features three stories: a mosaic and a bicycle. It was retired in December 2009, and its current value is approximately $3,205.

13. LEGO 10018 Darth Maul 2001: $3,444

The LEGO 10018 Darth Maul comprised 1,868 pieces and was released in 2001. The current value of a new sealed set is $3,444, and its annual gain rate is about 10%. The current value of a used LEGO set ranges between $427 and $944.

12. The LEGOLAND Train (LEGO Inside Tour 2014): $3,565

The LEGOLAND Train is a 548-piece exclusive set with 7 Minifigures. Released in 2014 it included two passenger cars, the locomotive and the loading platform. It was given to the attendees of the 2014 LEGO Inside Tour. On average, its current value is $3,565.

Unlike the first train on this list, the LEGOLAND Train is not a functional train set. Photo: @MrBookieboo

Source: Twitter

11. LEGO Factory Market Street 2007: $4,000

Released in LEGO Factory Market Street, this was a 1,248-piece set given away to participants of the 2007 Inside Tour. It was retired in 2009, 18 months after its release. The current value of a sealed set is $4,000. LEGO Factory Market Street has an annual gain of about 15%, making it a solid investment.

10. Toy Fair 2005 V.I.P. Gala: $4,322

The Toy Fair 2005 V.I.P. Gala is part of the Star Wars Episode III Revenge of the Sith collection. It also has Anakin Skywalker and Darth Vader Minifigures. The Toy Fair 2005 V.I.P. Gala set is tough to find, and its rarity makes a new and factory-sealed set worth $4,322.

9. LEGO LECA Automobile (LEGO Inside Tour Exclusive 2005 Edition): $5,211

LEGO LECA Automobile (LEGO Inside Tour Exclusive 2005 Edition) is a 251-piece exclusive set released in 2005. It was given to attendees of the LEGO Inside Tour during the first two years of the tour. Consider acquiring this rare set for $5,211.

8. LEGO Fire Station 1957: $5,261

Jens Nygaard Knudsen created this set which was popular with fans as one of the early LEGO sets. There have been few of this exact set in the recent year explaining their significantly high price. It is the first to feature a creator base, with only 173 pieces. It goes for $5,261.

This set was first released in 1957 and was in production for five years before retirement. Photo: @bricki_stone on Instagram

Source: UGC

7. LEGO Piper Airplane 2012 Limited Edition: $5,379

LEGO Piper Airplane (2012 Limited Edition) is another limited edition and one of the most expensive LEGO sets. It also comes with ground crew Minifigures. Only 53 sets were distributed during the 2012 LEGO Inside Tour. It is a collector's item, and its price is $5,379.

6. LEGO Command Center 1979: $5,655

LEGO Command Centre was a 173-piece space set released in 1979. It comprises four minifigs, and 493 sets were sold in the USA.

The current value of a new sealed set is approximately $5,655, and its average annual gain rate is about 13%, making it a worthy investment. It is a very old set so it might be quite a task to come across it in good condition.

5. LEGO Trains Steam Engine With Tender 1980: $6,140

Released in 1980, the LEGO Trains Steam Engine With Tender set, consisting of 263 pieces, was only in the market for two years. It is the only set with red wheels, making it rarer and more expensive. The number of sets produced is unclear, but its value is approximately $6,140.

4. LEGO Star Wars Cloud City 2003: $6,600

Even though there are recent LEGO Star Wars Cloud City sets with more Minifigures and pieces, the 2003 edition stands out as the most sought-after. As seen in The Empire Strikes Back, Bjarke Lykke Madsen designed it based on Cloud City on the planet Bespin. It is the most expensive Star Wars LEGO set by, valued at approximately $6,600.

While there are more recent sets with more pieces and Minifigures, none sell for much as the 2003 version. This is a sought-after collector’s set. Photo: @DiscussingFilm on Twitter

Source: UGC

3. LEGO Moulding Machines 2011 Limited Edition: $6,733

When creating LEGO blocks, Mel Caddick designed this set to replicate one of the company's machines. Only 68 copies were made and distributed to a few of the 2011 LEGO Inside Tour attendees.

The 2011 Limited Edition LEGO Moulding Machines current value is $6,733, although, in 2021, this limited edition was recreated and sold in stores at a lower price.

This exclusive set was released in 2011. Photo: @notboreoboargames

Source: Instagram

2. LEGO Cars 2010 Limited Edition: $7,370

The LEGO Cars 2010 Limited Edition is the world's second most expensive LEGO set. It is worth $7,370. It contains three cars, a jeep and two sports cars in different colours and styles. It was an exclusive set for those who attended the LEGO Inside Tour in 2010.

1. LEGO Castle 1978 Original: $10,168

LEGO Castle is the most expensive LEGO set in the world, valued at $10,168. The 767-piece set was released in 1978 and came with 14 Minifigures. It was initially referred to as the Yellow Castle. Since its release, many upgraded versions of the Yellow Castle have been released.

Frequently asked questions

Apart from the most expensive LEGO set in 2023, the answers to these questions delve deeper into the topic.

What is the rarest LEGO?

The 14K Gold C-3PO is the rarest LEGO minifigure ever made. Only five pieces were produced, making them the rarest LEGO pieces ever made, and they were part of a giveaway. One was sold for $300,000 in 2008.

How much do 1 million LEGO bricks cost?

Averagely, LEGO pieces cost $0.10 per piece or less. One of the cheapest costs approximately $0.02 per piece. Therefore, the lowest price of 1 million pieces can be $20,000.

Who would have thought the most expensive LEGO set in the world would cost several thousand dollars? Having unique sets that will stand out is possible. However, be ready to part with a pretty penny for it.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

READ ALSO: How much is a drone in South Africa? Get the full price list

Briefly.co.za published informative details addressing the question, how much is a drone in South Africa? This full-price list details the gradual growth in the drone industry locally and internationally.

Like any other product or service, the price of a drone in South Africa depends on the brand, quality and additional features. The functionality also dictates the price and is a determining factor when choosing a drone.

Source: Briefly News