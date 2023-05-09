What pennies are worth money and what are they worth? 25 valuable coins

Coin collectors part with thousands of dollars for these rare collectables. Therefore, if you have considered discarding the loose coins in your purse, hold off. You risk parting away a dime. Instead, go through this article as it answers the question, what pennies are worth money?

Several coins are worth more than their face value. Their historical significance determines the prices of the coins, and this list of the value of old pennies by year explains how. It also debunks what to look out for in the original versions, granted that most are sold in online auctions.

How much is a penny worth?

According to Cointrackers, certain coins are worth more than others due to various factors. Questions such as what year of pennies are worth money guide collectors in determining the specific pennies to look out for. This list unpacks their descriptions, mintage years, and values.

25. 1871 Indian Head Penny: $875

Of all the Indian Head pennies, few editions are more valuable than those minted during the 1870s. The 1871 penny was heavily circulated in the 20th Century and is often sought after by collectors because of its rarity. It is valued at $875.

24. 1921-S Wheat Penny: $950

The 1921-S Wheat Penny is relatively common and easily found in all grades up to MS-64. After that, the MS-65 and MS-66 are extremely rare. Higher grades of the 1921-S Wheat Penny are worth $950.

23. 1870 Indian Head Penny: $1,000

The 1870 Indian Head Penny is among the earlier coins that used a 95% copper alloy and 5% zinc. They were heavily circulated in the 1870s, and few have survived. As a result, they attract a slightly higher price. The 1870 Indian Head Penny is valued at $1,000.

22. 1927 S Wheat Penny: $1,000

The 1927 S Wheat Penny is tough to find in excellent condition. Its rarity significantly contributes to its price. It is valued at $1,000.

21. 1916 S Wheat Penny: $1,200

The 1916 S Wheat Penny is from Lincoln Cents, which circulated from 1909 to 1928. The 1916 S appears to be one of the scarcer non-key dates, and it is worth $1,200.

20. 1923 S Wheat Penny: $1,200

The 1923 S Wheat Penny was minted in 1923 at the San Francisco Mint. It is made of copper and is valued at $1,200, thanks to its rarity and collector demand.

19. 1926 S Wheat Penny: $1,200

The 1926 S Wheat Penny is valued at $1,200. It is the toughest business strike Lincoln cent to find in MS65 grade and with completely red surfaces. Its value is approximately $1,200.

18. 1915 S Wheat Penny: $1,200

The 1915 S Wheat Penny is made of copper and is 19 mm in diameter. It features Abraham Lincoln's portrait and two wheat stalks. It is worth $1,200.

17. 1872 Indian Head Penny: $1,35

The 1872 Indian Head Penny bears Abraham Lincoln's portrait and two wheat stalks on the reverse. It is made of copper and is valued at $1,350.

16. 1920-S Wheat Penny: $1,500

The 1920-S Wheat Penny is a Lincoln cent. It is difficult to find in uncirculated conditions, especially in MS-65 grade or higher. Most uncirculated examples have red and brown surfaces, and the red ones are very scarce in any condition. It is valued at $1,500.

15. 1925 S Wheat Penny: $1,800

The 1925 S Wheat Penny was minted in San Francisco in 1925. It is made of copper and has a portrait of President Abraham Lincoln and stalks of wheat surrounding the word "ONE CENT". The penny is worth $1,800, and its rarity and condition significantly affect its value.

14. 1924 D Wheat Penny: $2,000

Also known as the 1924 D Lincoln cent, it is the most difficult Denver coin to find in the Lincoln cent series. It was minted in Denver in 1924. It has Abraham Lincoln's portrait, two wheat stalks and the words "ONE CENT". It is valued at $2,000.

13. 1909-S VDB Lincoln Cent: $2,250

The 1909 VDB Lincoln penny is a rare and valuable coin produced in limited quantities. The VDB initials stand for Victor David Brenner, the Lincoln cent designer. The value of the coin depends on the mint mark and condition. At an average, it is worth $2,250.

12. 1909 S Indian Head Penny: $2,250

The 1909 S Indian Head Penny has a portrait of Lady Liberty wearing a Native American headdress, with the word "Liberty" and "1909" around its edge. It is made of 95% copper and 5% zinc and tin and is worth $2,250.

11. 1914 S Wheat Penny: $3,200

The 1914 S Wheat Penny was minted in 1914 and featured a portrait of Abraham Lincoln and two wheat stalks. It is made of copper and is worth $3,200, and its rarity significantly contributes to its price tag.

10. 1877 Indian Head Penny: $3,200

The 1877 Indian Head Penny is one of the most difficult pennies to find in pristine condition. It also carries an insane price tag, even though it is not unique. It is worth $3,200.

9. 1922 D Wheat Penny: $6,000

The small D in this penny denotes that it was minted in Denver, USA. 1,051,342,000 pieces were produced, with the first coins minted in 1906, consisting of gold and silver.

The 1922 D Wheat Penny is one of the most valuable wheat pennies. It attracts $6,000, while those without the mint mark (D) can be worth thousands.

8. 1857 Flying Eagle Penny: $7,000

In 1857, there was a transition from large cents to smaller one-cent pieces. The 1857 Flying Eagle is made from copper and nickel, portraying a flying eagle on the obverse. It is worth $7,000.

7. 1909 S VDB Wheat Penny: $10,000

The 1909 VDB Wheat penny is a rare but valuable coin produced in limited quantities. Its value varied depending on its mint mark and its condition. Its auction price was approximately $10,000.

6. 1858 Flying Eagle Penny: $10,000

The 1858 Flying Eagle Cents were minted between 1856 and 1858 in two variants: small letters and large letters. It was the first small cent, replacing the large cents of the past. The 1858 penny is worth $10,000.

5. 1873 Indian Head Penny: $10,000

The 1873 Indian Head Penny is one of the first versions of the coin. It was produced with 95% copper alloy, and like any penny produced in the 1870s, it was heavily circulated such that a few pieces survived to date.

Despite their poor condition, these pennies are highly-priced. Collectors buy them for $10,000 approximately.

4. 1924 S Wheat Penny: $12,000

The 1924 S Wheat Penny bears Abraham Lincoln's portrait and two wheat stalks on the reverse. It has an S mark which indicates its origin, the San Francisco Mint. It is made of copper and valued at $12,000.

3. 1856 Flying Eagle Penny – $25,000

The flying eagle cent is an outlier in the United States of America's numismatic history. It was minted between 1856 and 1858, and it features the design of a flying eagle with the text "ONE CENT" on the reverse.

The reason for its short life at the mint was its similarity in size and design to the large cent, leading to confusion. It is worth $25,000.

2. 1943 Copper Wheat Penny – $250,000

What penny is worth $50,000? The 1943 Copper Wheat Penny is worth more than $50,000. It is scarce and costs $250,000 or more. In 1943, during World War II, there was a shortage of copper. As a result, some pennies were minted in zinc-coated steel.

1. 1944 D Lincoln Penny on Steel – $408,000

The 1944 D Lincoln Penny on Steel was coined in over 430 million copies and is one of the 1944 pennies worth money. From 1944 onwards, there was a return to the use of copper; hence, these American steel pennies were most sought after. It is worth $408,000.

Frequently asked questions

Besides the details about the value of the pennies, the answers to these questions shed more light on them. Their evolution has significantly influenced their prices.

What to look for on pennies that are worth money?

Factors such as rarity, errors, unique characteristics, and the coin's conditions influence its worth. Similarly, look out for low mintage years like 1939 D, 1955 S, 1931 S, and 1933 D. Lean more towards copper pennies.

Old pennies made before 1982 have a 95% copper composition, giving them an inherent metal value. It translates to a higher worth.

How much is a 1980 penny worth?

Most 1980 coins are in circulated condition and are only worth their weight in copper. No mark coins are worth around $1 in uncirculated condition with an MS-65RD grade. 1980 S-proof coins are worth $10 in PR-67RD condition.

Is a 1974 penny worth $2 million?

According to TheCoinCollector, a content creator sharing knowledge on TikTok, the 1974 penny could be worth millions. He alludes that the penny was part of an experiment that the US Mint did in the 1970s to bring down the production costs of pennies by using aluminium instead of copper.

Approximately 1.5 million coins were made, although the experiment did not work; hence they were supposed to be destroyed. However, some collectors held on to them; 13 or 14 pieces are still circulating. Due to their rarity, the 1974 coins could go for $2 million or more.

How much is a 1982 penny worth?

The 1982 copper-plate zinc pennies minted in Philly were more common. They also have a cheaper composition. On the penny value chart, these zinc pennies cost between $1 and $5, depending on the colour.

Want to know what pennies are worth money? The details outlined above give snippets of the prices on the market. They also highlight the factors determining their prices and the features to look for when buying them. Note that the prices might change over time.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

