10+ rare Disney pins list: How much are they worth in 2023?

Disney merchandise and memorabilia have long been highly collectable, with many buyers clamouring for some limited pieces. This extends to Disney pins that range from affordable to extravagant in price but are all a great addition to any collection. While all these pins are well-crafted works of art, some are rarely found. This article highlights these rare Disney pins and their values in 2023.

Disney pins have existed since Disneyland opened in 1955, but their trading kicked off in the late 1990s. Since then, many of these pieces have skyrocketed in price due to rarity and high demand.

What are the rarest and most valuable Disney pins ever created?

It is widely known that fans love collectables that will remind them of their fandom. Here is a rare Disney pins list.

1. Steamboat Willie 50-Year Service Reward ($5,000)

The Steamboat Willie cartoon featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse is Disney's first cartoon with synchronized sound. You must be a Disney cast member for 50 years to receive this pin. It includes a small diamond on the bottom and is extremely rare to find.

2. Maleficent Dragon Form ($4,500)

Maleficent is one of the most loved Disney villains and female characters. Despite her evil and jealous nature, she certainly has style, so any collectables themed after her are highly sought after. Created by Guy Vasilovich, there were only 100 of these 4.5-inch pieces ever made.

3. Disneyland Windows of Evil ($4,500)

This masterpiece was released in 2019 as part of the monthly villain-themed items produced. It was initially sold for $16.99 but has increased due to its rarity. As one of the most sought-after pins on eBay, it features a unique glass and glitter design.

4. Alice In Wonderland ($4,000)

Alice In Wonderland is a top Disney movie with the best collectables. This pin was created by Elizabeth Gomes and included in auctions in 2005. Elizabeth's pieces are renowned for their high demand and ability to hold value. These items are limited edition, as only 100 were ever made.

5. Ariel Carousel Limited Edition ($4,000)

Although many pins feature Ariel from The Little Mermaid, not all of them can reach the price of this rare one. Only 100 copies are available hence its high cost. It features Ariel riding a yellow seahorse in her mermaid form.

6. Oogie Boogie ($2,400)

This is one of the most valuable Disney collectables ever created. It has a translucent background with glitters, highlighting the character's creepiness. The 2.5-inch collectable was made in 2017 and sold out shortly after. Its high cost is attributed to its popularity and rarity.

7. 101 Dalmatians 45th Anniversary ($1,999)

This collectable stands out because its manufacturer made an error on it. Pongo's ears are not coloured black as they should have been. This oddity gives the pin its high market value.

8. Jumbo Peter Pan ($1,800)

This item was released in 2004 and sold out in the same year. The reason why it is rare is because of its sheer size. The collectable comes with the original Disney Auction card and two posts on the back for added stability.

9. Marie from Aristocats ($1,799)

If you are a serious collector with an eye for the rare, this Disney artwork is right up your alley. It is a 60th-anniversary piece because of the glittering diamond hanging from Marie's collar. This piece of art was offered in a limited edition and sold out in no time.

10. Dream Jeweled Mickey Mouse ($1,295)

What is the rarest Disney pin ever? This pin's high price is due to its decorative features, including 130 precious jewels like diamond, black sapphire, citrine and garnet. Currently, there are no online sales or auctions for this masterpiece, but if any comes up, it will most likely sell for thousands more than its original price.

11. Lady and the Tramp Prototype ($1,299)

This is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful art pieces ever created. It was released in 2003 as an artist prototype, which is why only a few of them are available.

How can you tell if a Disney pin is rare?

If you come across a silver pin (without colour), you have found a rare one. These are called Chaser pins and are only traded by cast members.

How do I find hidden Disney pins?

These Disney pins are only found on cast member lanyards and other park guests once they acquire them. They cannot be purchased when first released but are available in mystery pouches at a later date.

If you are a fan of a particular theme, character, or pin from Disney, you can visit a pinboard at a Disney location. However, if you are into rare Disney pins and how to add them to your collection, this article gives you some background information on value and rarity.

