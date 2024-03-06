Top 20 most beautiful South African flowers you need to see

South Africa has some of the most diverse, visually striking flora, with many native plants and flowers, such as the King Protea, gathering international recognition. Besides South Africa's national flower, which are the country's most captivating flowers?

Many of South Africa’s indigenous flowers offer striking, vibrant hues and unique forms. Photo: The Washington Post and Stefan Sauer (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Immersing yourself in nature and observing stunning flowers offer more benefits than enjoying the view. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), different coloured flowers have varying mental health benefits, including reduced anxiety and improved positive mood.

The most beautiful flowers in South Africa depend on what you find aesthetically pleasing. Still, many South African and native garden flowers are among the most beloved. What are the most striking indigenous flowers that South Africa has to offer?

Which flowers are native to South Africa?

We strive to provide our readers valuable insights and information through our various rankings and lists. These rankings are based on a combination of objective and quantifiable criteria, including data from reputable sources, such as Simunye Plantscapes, Top Reviews, and Random Harvest.

Flower Scientific name Lion's ear Leonotis leonurus Strelitzia Strelitzia reginae Wild malva Pelargonium cucullatum Snake flower Bulbine frutescens Kudu lily Pachypodium saundersiae Sand sage Salvia africana lutea Cape forget-me-not Anchusa capensis African wood-sorrel Oxalis pes-caprae River bells Mackaya bella White paint brush Haemanthus albiflos Wild rosemary Eriocephalus africanus Gazania Gazania krebsiana Sour figs Carpobrotus edulis Starry wild jasmine Jasminum multipartitum Doll’s protea Macledium zeyheri Orange poppy Papaver aculeatum Confetti bush Coleonema pulchellum Cape cowslip Lachenalia hybrids Sceletium Sceletium tortuosum King Protea Protea cynaroides

20 most beautiful South African flowers

What are some of the most visually striking flowers native to South Africa? The list below discusses our top 20 Indigenous South African flowers that captivate all who come across them.

20. Lion's ear (leonotis leonurus)

Lion's ear is alleged to have medicinal properties. Photo: DeAgostini and @DescansoGardens and on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Lion's ear is a striking local shrub with vibrant orange flowers and white and yellow variations. Also called 'wilde dagga' in Afrikaans, lion's ear thrives in most climates, including harsh dry climates, and is commonly found in most areas. The plant's roots have been used holistically to treat health concerns, including diabetes, muscle cramps, and jaundice. However, their effectiveness has not so far been confirmed by an authorized source.

19. Strelitzia (strelitzia reginae)

The strelitzia reginae is called the 'bird of paradise' or 'crane flower'. Photo: Artur Widak (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The strelitzia plant is unique, with a strong-angled flower head and bright orange shades. The flower is found along the eastern coast, from Humansdorp to the thick coastal bush in northern KwaZulu-Natal. The strelitzia reginae is also called the 'bird of paradise' or 'crane flower' because it resembles a bird depicted on the country's 50c coin.

18. Wild malva (pelargonium cucullatum)

Wild malva is used medicinally as a tea for stomach issues. Photo: @TheFynbosTrail and @My_Happy_Flower on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Wild malva is a purple to pinkish colour with a faint, pleasant smell, which appears during summer in South Africa's Cape Coast region. The plant thrives under plenty of sunlight and can grow up to two metres high if adequately cared for. It is also used medicinally as a tea for stomach issues or topically on wounds.

17. Snake flower (bulbine frutescens)

The Snake flower is used medicinally to treat skin irritations. Photo: Paroli Galperti

Source: Getty Images

Bulbine frutescens, the snake flower, can be found in the Northern Cape, Western Cape and Eastern Cape regions. The plant has a brightly-coloured orange and yellow flower, has a resilient nature, and is used medicinally to topically treat burns, insect bites, blisters, rashes, and other skin irritations.

16. Kudu lily (Pachypodium saundersiae)

The kudu lily flowers between April and June. Photo: @iSimangalisoZA and @jennitur on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Located in the areas of Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal, the striking kudu lily is a dainty plant with flowing white petals and reddish-purple hues, making it a typical pick for ornamental use. It flowers between April and June and is considered a semi-hardy succulent shrub.

15. Sand sage (Salvia africana lutea)

Sand sage is a hardy, evergreen shrub with captivating reddish-orange flowers. Photo: @IanTeresaMoss and @ScottishRockGC on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Salvia africana lutea, known as sand sage, is found in the Western, Eastern, and Northern Cape and grows between June and December. This hardy, evergreen shrub has captivating reddish-orange flowers and is used in cooking. It can also be a tea for colds, flu, and stomach pains.

14. Cape forget-me-not (anchusa capensis)

The cape forget-me-not is found in various South and sub-Saharan African spots. Photo: @frdvil on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Cape forget-me-not is found in the Western, Northern and Eastern Cape Provinces, Free State, Gauteng, and the drier areas of Mpumalanga. It also extends into Namibia and Lesotho, making it exclusive to some regions of sub-Saharan Africa. It has striking blue flowers that easily capture attention.

13. African wood-sorrel (Oxalis pes-caprae)

The African wood-sorrel is edible and visibly striking but is considered invasive. Photo: DeAgostini

Source: Getty Images

Also known as the Bermuda buttercup, Oxalis pes-caprae is found in the Northern, Western, and Eastern Cape regions. The plant has striking yellow petals and is entirely edible, said to have a 'sharp' taste. The stalks and roots are also edible. Although practical and visually appealing, it is considered invasive as it grows and spreads quickly.

12. River bells (mackaya bella)

River bells are commonly found at the edges of streams. Photo:@StuartWilliams_ and @adelateban on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Mackaya bella, AKA River bells, are commonly found at the edges of streams and have an off-white colour in the petals, with purple steaks adding a pop of colour. River bells are located in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Limpopo, and the plant grows from August to December.

11. White paint brush (haemanthus albiflos)

Haemanthus albiflos’ flowers resemble the top of a paint brush. Photo: @GlasgowBotanic and @bestphotonature on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Located in KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, and Western Cape is haemanthus albiflos, or the white paint brush plant. As the name insinuates, this unique plant has flowers that resemble the top of a paintbrush, with thin white petals. The plant can be grown outside or indoors.

10. Wild rosemary (eriocephalus africanus)

Wild rosemary is used medicinally for colds and flu. Photo: @StuartWilliams_ and @MartiBlom on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Eriocephalus africanus, known commonly as wild rosemary, is a plant that produces small white flowers and can be found in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Namaqualand. Wild rosemary is practical and beautiful, as it is used for colds and flu. The plant's leaves are crushed and used in tea or inhaled, and they have a scent similar to that of Vicks.

9. Gazania (gazania krebsiana)

The gazania plant has rich, intense hues. Photo: Dea/V. Giannella

Source: Getty Images

The gazania plant is native to Southern Africa, including Angola, Zambia, Mozambique, and South Africa. It has striking colours, ranging from intense orange and red to yellow, white and hints of purple. It grows and spreads quickly, making it a tremendous ground-covering plant.

8. Sour figs (carpobrotus edulis)

Sour figs are ground-covering plants with bright, light purple/pink flowers. Photo: Dea/V. Giannella

Source: Getty Images

Carpobrotus edulis, also known as sour figs, is located in the Northern Cape, Western Cape, and Eastern Cape regions. These ground-covering plants have bright hues, including yellow and pink. The leaves have medicinal properties, said to help with skin irritations ranging from insect bites to sunburn.

7. Starry wild jasmine (jasminum multipartitum)

The starry wild jasmine is found in Limpopo, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape regions. Photo:@GrowersCJM and @S_Sivakumar on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jasminum multipartitum, starry wild jasmine, is found in the Limpopo, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape regions. The star-shaped white flower is dainty and has a decedent smell, and the flower is also edible.

6. Doll’s protea (macledium zeyheri)

Doll’s protea is used for chest ailments. Photo: @bulbomadshighveldedition and on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Located in Limpopo, North West, Gauteng, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal, macledium zeyheri is a unique, striking plant with leathery leaves and a purple flower. The plant is used medicinally for chest ailments and as an immunity booster.

5. Orange poppy (papaver aculeatum)

The orange poppy is located in most parts of South Africa. Photo: @Dullsweather and @JinnyBlom on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The striking papaver aculeatum is in most parts of South Africa, including Limpopo, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, Free State, Northern Cape, Eastern Cape and Western Cape. The orange poppy is evergreen, and flowers flourish from spring to summer. The young plant is used for cooking but is toxic as it matures, making it best to steer clear if you are inexperienced.

4. Confetti bush (coleonema pulchellum)

The confetti bush changes its colours from white to pink depending on the season. Photo: @call_kay and @ygjumi on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Coleonema pulchellum, known as the confetti bush, is located in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape region. The garden plant has green leaves and star-shaped petals that change from white to pink according to the season. It is also used in dishes to neutralise odours and add sweetness.

3. Cape cowslip (lachenalia hybrids)

Cape cowslip is found in the Northern, Western, and Eastern Cape. Photo: @christophhowell and @ucbgarden on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Lachenalia hybrids, known chiefly as cape cowslips, are small bulbous plants with thick clusters of brightly-coloured flowers. Found in the Northern, Western, and Eastern Cape, the flowers' colours range from bright yellow to dark mauve, making for a striking plant.

2. Sceletium (sceletium tortuosum)

Sceletium is used for traditional medicine by local tribes. Photo: @noxthelion and @TonoMarkes on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Indigenous South African plant Sceletium is a dainty plant with pale-yellow flowers, also called 'kougoed' or 'kanna' in Afrikaans. The succulent is used as a ground-cover plant as it has a creeping effect, is used for traditional medicine by local African tribes and is believed to have stress-relieving properties.

1. King Protea (protea cynaroides)

The King Protea is among the most popular flowers in South Africa and is also the national flower. Photo: Juan Barreto

Source: Getty Images

The king protea is a striking flower that can grow around 12 inches in diameter, with stunning pink hues that make it popular with flower arrangements. The flower grows in varying conditions and can be commonly found in the Western Cape, stretching from Cedarberg to Grahamstown. The different climates in which it develops can determine the leaf shape and intensity of the hues.

What is the national flower of South Africa?

The national flower of South Africa is the protea cynaroides, best known as the king protea. The plant's tough, adaptable nature made it the perfect symbol for South Africa, representing its resilience through challenging times throughout its history.

What is the most common flower in South Africa?

Various flowers are frequently found around the country, with the calla lily and peace lily being among the most common. Other common flowers nationwide include the chinaberry tree, century plant, golden dewdrops, and common lantana.

What flowers bloom all year in South Africa?

According to Sprig, the cape honeysuckle, wild dagga, and bush violet plants bloom yearly and withstand various climates and harsh conditions. Full-sun evergreen plants include the agapanthus, lavender, and rosemary, and evergreen plants that thrive in the shade include clivia, impatiens, and fuchsia.

Many indigenous South African flowers offer striking colours with unique forms, from bulb-like flowers to flowers resembling birds, offering a wide variety of gorgeous plants to admire and learn more about. Many plants have medicinal properties, offering practicality and aesthetic appeal.

DISCLAIMER: This article is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

READ ALSO: Simple cheese platter ideas: Create a board to surprise your guests

Briefly.co.za wrote an article for those looking to entertain guests and need quick and straightforward platter ideas. Cheese platters, in particular, offer a fast and tasty platter for guests to enjoy that takes minutes to prepare.

What are some simple yet delicious cheese platter ideas? This article discusses simple cheese platter ideas that will not break the bank.

Source: Briefly News