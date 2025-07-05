A former recruitment agent spilled the beans on why people never hear back from their recruiters after sending them their resumes

She detailed the procedure and stunned many South Africans who are desperately looking for jobs

Social media users took the lady’s advice and discussed the unemployment pandemic further in a thread of comments

South Africans have shared their disappointment about the high unemployment rate in the country.

A former recruiting agent shared why people's resumes are never picked. Image: @dark_berry101

Source: TikTok

Over 60% of the youth are jobless and desperately looking for jobs. Some are graduates who hustled their way into university with the hopes of securing a decent job.

A recruitment agent explained to South African job seekers why their resumes do not get picked, no matter how many jobs they apply for. The lady was generous enough to share tips that might help them progress in their careers.

Recruitment agent shares why people’s CVs don’t get picked

A South African woman, Phindi Dlamini, who left her job as a recruitment agent, shared with job seekers why they don’t receive feedback after applying for a job. Most people use recruitment agencies to find jobs and use their automated system to send their resumes.

Although some people secure jobs from this procedure, most of them have previously complained about never hearing from the recruiters. Dlamini explained that the agencies would frequently put out fake job advertisements on their websites just to study people’s skills.

She explained that even if the post is legit, one has to apply more than once in order to appear first on the list when an agent decides to review applications. Dlamini highlighted that recruitment agents don’t bother to go over the pile of resumes submitted by thousands of job seekers.

South Africans were stunned by the lady’s information and discussed the topic further in the comments.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA discusses joblessness issue in Mzansi

Social media users were stunned by the information and discussed it further in a thread of comments:

A Mzansi lady shared job seekers how to get their resumes picked. Image: @dark_berry101

Source: TikTok

@kgothatsomabusa_kreator suggested:

“This is crazy business. Walk-ins and dropping off CVs must come back.”

@Sarah Bondo985 shared:

“Upwork changed my life. International jobs, dollars, and you work directly with business owners.”

@aigeneratedhumanoid wrote:

“Surely what you guys are doing is illegal. This is so unfair, especially with this high employment rate, people don’t even have money to buy data and Google employment.”

@Bayanda Oyama Mfana said:

“No wonder there are thousands of jobs on Pnet and Indeed.”

@lebogangmot commented:

“There's a certain recruitment agency that is notorious for this; it doesn't matter what you search for on Pnet, they will appear with multiple adverts for that position and know that those positions are fake.”

@mCharara 🫧asked:

“Do you guys know how much you’re breaking our hearts?”

@Teboooogo pointed out:

“They also create fake jobs so that companies (their clients) think that since they have many jobs listed, it means they are good recruiters.”

@Bina confirmed:

“Fake ads are done for market mapping. It's a horrible practice, I feel, especially in SA. I also work in recruitment, everything is so tactful.”

@Ofentse Lexie wondered:

“Will we ever get employment if this is how the recruitment process works?”

Source: Briefly News