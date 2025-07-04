South Africa is amazed by how this year’s matric ball season managed to top last year’s extravaganza

Parents went above and beyond to make sure that their kids got all that they wanted for their biggest high school event

A guy on TikTok shared his concerns about the over-the-top preparation for the last hoorah before the exam season begins

South African youngsters have been taking notes from some of the hottest red carpets around the globe.

The class of 2025 made sure to raise the bar with their loud displays of luxury. From R65K dresses to having a Grammy award-winning artist to be their date, this year’s matric ball season is the Met Gala of Mzansi.

This is the most anticipated event for every scholar before they go off to university. Parents and guardians are often excited to celebrate their youngster’s incredible milestone of making it to matric.

The extravagant 2025 matric ball season

A South African man, Donald Nkomo, hopped on TikTok to discuss the over-the-top matric ball season. Last year, Nkomo was stunned by the loud displays of luxury by the youngsters and did not think that this year’s matric students would be able to top it off.

The scholars proved him wrong, and his jaw stayed on the floor with every scroll through social media. The class of 2025 is booking penthouses and luxurious cars to prepare for their biggest high school events.

Their garments cost nothing below a couple of thousands, and one of them got to take a Grammy award-winning artist to their ball after organising a social media campaign in February. Ordinary South Africans were stunned to see the over-the-top glitz and glamour.

Some felt sorry about the unnecessary pressure put on other scholars who might feel left out because of their economic background.

SA amazed by 2025 matric ball season

Social media users discussed the matter further in a thread of comments on TikTok:

@Tshegofatso Modise explained:

“The pressure these matric dances are putting on our parents is so painful. As an unemployed mother of a matric learner, the depression I'm in is real. I wish the schools could understand that some of us are struggling to just pay their school fees.”

@thuliemasilela8 pointed out:

“These kids are doing better than our celebrities shame, yho.”

@Ngwana Pitori shared:

“My mom’s youngest is in grade 10. He said he wants a Pagani for his MD. We are starting to save now because wow.”

@Mbali.N highlighted:

“They look beautiful, but I also feel for some parents who can't even afford it, but they are forced to do it because of the social media pressure.”

@Lady C 🇿🇦 EC wrote:

“The saddest part is, are there any university plans? Further studies? Future graduations? Parents comply with what these kids want.”

@Lozah commented:

“It's overrated. Parents are drowning in debt because of pressure from their kids. Yho, this is a problem.”

