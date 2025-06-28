South Africans had their fingers crossed yesterday after a youngster made great efforts to ask Tyla to be his matric ball date

Mollwane Madiba and his school hopped on social media at the beginning of the year to get the Water singer’s attention

As the matric ball date got closer, the people of Mzansi grew more excited about Tyla’s attending as the youngster’s plus-one

Yesterday was an exciting day for many South Africans who rooted for Mollwane Madiba.

SA praised Tyla for her last-minute arrival at a youngster's matric ball. Image: @Marleen Moise

Source: Getty Images

The youngster organised a creative campaign with his schoolmates and teachers to get Tyla’s attention. Their first viral video was posted on TikTok and garnered over two million views.

People thought Madiba was aiming too high, while others encouraged him to keep going until the Grammy award-winning artist was aware of his goal of taking her to his matric ball dance. The anticipation made a lot of South Africans lose it yesterday after Madiba shared videos of himself getting ready for the special day.

He had not mentioned much about having a date, which divided social media. Although a lot of people were sure that Tyla was in Paris, some remained hopeful that she’d show up to the matric ball dance in Johannesburg.

Tyla attends Mollwane’s matric ball dance in Johannesburg

Madiba was very excited about his big high school hoorah and shared mini vlogs of himself rushing to the mall for last-minute shopping. Mzansi was not interested in his snazzy suit or whether or not his eyebrows were tweezed; they wanted to know if Tyla was his date.

The youngster showed up to the dance in a suit that was inspired by Tyla’s 2025 Met Gala dress, and he held a life-sized cardboard cutout of her. Mzansi was disappointed and thought that Madiba had been stood up by a celebrity.

The Water singer showed up in the eleventh hour and wowed the high schoolers. The matric ball couple trended on social media, with many people excited by Tyla’s attendance.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA excited by Tyla’s matric ball attendance

Social media users were excited by Tyla’s generosity and shared their thoughts on her attending the dance:

@rofhiwa.nevhutalu was excited:

“Bro, she came.”

@son.of.the.rainbow loved that Tyla fulfilled the youngster’s dream:

“He was just a boy with a dream. I’m happy for him.”

@_ was amazed by how the night ended:

“Yoh, I was sure she wasn't coming.”

@sss._ could finally go to bed peacefully:

“I saw them, let me sleep now.”

@Nolz explained why she was willing to stay up all night:

“And this is why we stay up late scrolling on TikTok. This is breaking news.”

@alive with vision was warmed by Tyla’s kind gesture:

“That is so sweet, though.”

@Bianca was happy about Tyla’s last-minute arrival:

“The people's princess.”

