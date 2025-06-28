Mollwane Madiba has been hogging the headlines after he shot his shot at Tyla

The young man, who is apparently one of Tyla's biggest fans, asked the singer to be his date to his matric dance - and she went

Social media is buzzing as fans and followers can't believe that the superstar actually agreed

Tyla was Mollwane Madiba’s date to his matric dance. Image: Instagram/ mollwane.madiba, Masato Onada/WWD via Getty Images

Tyla made one of her biggest fans' day when she went to his matric dance with him.

Tyla attends matric dance with Mollwane

Mollwane Madiba has been the talk of the social media streets since he boldly asked Tyla out on a date.

The young man, who is a loyal fan of Tyla and the son of Princess Tirelo Molotlegi of the Royal Bafokeng Nation, has been on a months-long mission to get the Grammy Award-winner to be his date for his matric dance on 27 June 2025.

What started as silly banter quickly turned into a social media trend driven by the hashtag "Mollwane and Tyla for MD."

The young man was later interviewed on 5FM, where he spoke about the campaign that had everyone involved, from his schoolmates, news publications, to even his teachers:

`'It was a joke at school, my friends asked, 'Who are you taking, is it gonna be Tyla?' So we decided to make a video. It wasn't serious at first, but it eventually went crazy in 24 hours."

The day finally arrived, and sadly, Mollwane went to his matric dance with a life-size cutout picture of Tyla from the 2025 Met Gala, allegedly donated by YFM.

Tyla surprised South Africa by being Mollwane Madiba’s date to his matric dance. Image: mollwane.madiba

Twitter (X) user its_okuhleyyyy, shared screenshots of the young man's entrance, where a crowd of people stood in anticipation of what would happen.

However, in a surprising twist, more footage from the matric dance was leaked, showing Tyla walking beside her date and even taking pictures together, which surely made Mollwane's night.

Here's what Mzansi said about Mollwane and Tyla's surprise

Fans are raving and can't believe that Tyla actually agreed to be Mollwane's date:

drunkgalhotel was shocked:

"Tyla came? Oh, Mollwane, I was NOT familiar with your game."

makeoutblonded was ecstatic:

"Mollwane shut y'all up, yho, thank you, shem!"

r826362626 said:

"So, it turns out Tyla did end up going to Mollwane’s MD."

Fans praised Tyla for attending Mollwane Madiba's matric dance with him. Image: Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Nthabiie_N was relieved:

"I’m so glad Tyla made it to Mollwane’s MD, because you bullies were starting to have a field day with the poor kid."

faithie_baithie showed love to Mollwane:

"I’m so happy for Mollwane. Awww, Tyla!!"

siphokazi_ngidi posted:

"So happy for him because people were so nasty to Mollwane for no reason."

kreativeKornerr celebrated:

"After months of Mollwane's campaigning, @tyla actually made it to his Matric Dance!"

