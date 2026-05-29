“I Cried With uGogo”: SA Granny Brought to Tears as Family Drapes Graduation Hoods on Her
A South African family moved the internet on 25 May 2026 when they honoured their grandmother at a graduation celebration. TikToker @yolandamzobe shared the heartwarming moment, and Mzansi was not ready for it.
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Every graduate at the party took off their graduation hoods and placed them on their grandmother, one by one.
The grandmother never had the chance to earn a degree herself. But she raised a family full of people who did. Her family made sure she felt every bit of that victory on the day.
The moment that moved Mzansi
The clip captured the exact moment the hoods began stacking on her shoulders. The room was full of graduates, all giving up their symbols of achievement for one woman. South Africans flooded the comments with emotion, saying it was the most beautiful thing they had seen all year.
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Yolanda also opened up about her own academic journey in a follow-up post. Her degree took five years instead of the expected four. There were moments when she nearly walked away from it all. But she kept going, and that decision changed everything.
She had a message for anyone thinking about giving up. A longer road does not mean the wrong road. Delayed does not mean denied. South Africans took that to heart, saying her words hit harder than they expected.
Watch the clip below:
More about graduates
- Nokuthula Dlamini from Pietermaritzburg has landed a natural hair partnership after her graduation story captured attention online.
- A TikToker named Yvette went viral after her boss showed up to her University of Albany graduation in New York when her family could not make it.
- A young woman from a rural KwaZulu-Natal community has made history at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, becoming the institution’s youngest PhD graduate at just 25 years old.
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Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za