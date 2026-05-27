A safari drive turned into an unforgettable moment after a close wildlife encounter left both visitors and the guide shaken

The guide’s reaction during an elephant encounter had many talking, but experts say situations like these are taken seriously

Social media users were in stitches, laughing at the guide's scream, and also wondering how the guests felt at the time

A dramatic wildlife encounter captured during a safari drive has sparked conversation online after footage showed an elephant confronting a safari vehicle carrying guests and a guide. The video, posted by Thendos Leonardo on 26 May 2026, shows a tense moment during a game drive as an elephant approached aggressively toward a vehicle transporting visitors through a wildlife area.

The picture on the left showed an elephant charging at a safari car. Image: Thendos Leonardo

Source: TikTok

The guide can be heard shouting repeatedly while attempting to manage the situation and keep passengers safe. Elephants are among Africa's most powerful animals and can become defensive if they feel threatened, startled or protective over territory or younger members of a herd.

Safari guides undergo specialised training to interpret animal behaviour and identify warning signs that may indicate stress or agitation. Wildlife experts generally advise visitors to remain calm, avoid sudden movement and follow instructions carefully during close encounters. The caption accompanying the post joked about the experience, saying:

"Lol, this is the reason I hate game drives. 😂 He even cursed at the elephant. But one the people got an experience of a life time, worth every penny."

How safari guides read elephant behavior

Elephants communicate through body language that guides closely monitor. Ear positioning, head movement, trunk behaviour and mock charging can all signal changing moods. Experienced guides use these observations to decide whether vehicles should remain stationary or leave an area.

While some online viewers focused on the guide's reaction, encounters involving elephants are taken seriously by safari operators and conservation professionals. Despite the frightening moment, the people inside the vehicle appeared unharmed as the guide managed to get away from the situation and drove away.

The visual on the left showed the safari car driving away. Image: Thendos Leonardo

Source: Facebook

Watch the Facebook reel below:

Mzansi left in stiches over man’s scream

Sarah G Mambo said:

“Did you see how the truck driver's head hit the roof of the van. 😂😂 These are wild animals, yet people want a close encounter, that’s what you get.”

Nivan Jordan wrote:

“I see no one talking about this. That Elephant just picked up that truck twice like it's a toy just with its head and neck.... Crazy strength!”

Tshepo Moloi commented:

“Since I grew up on a farm, I had a bull cow charge at me from the side, I couldn't even find the whistle in me, the only thing that made sense was ‘voetsek’ in that panic. 🤣”

Thami Hadebe wrote:

“At least they got their money's worth, unforgettable safari! Now they gotta drive back to the lodge to change their underwear. 😂🤣”

Nathan Lebriano Hilton wrote: “He forgot he watched a movie, now it's happening in real life”

Musawenkosi Mnikathi said:

“Humans are a rare breed, hey. You go into the wild, and when the wild lets you know u are in the wild, you blame the animal for being protective of its territory. 😅”

Romanus Twaningovanhu Shikalepo wrote:

“The elephant thought the truck needed a push start.”

Lebohang Xhelisilo commented:

“It's all funny till you remember you're in the wild and there are other predators”

Lucky Cfiso wrote:

“But always the elephant gives you the warning sign. I don't know if that game drive was sleeping. 🤞🤞🤞”

3 Other Briefly News stories about elephants

A festival in India turned tragic after an elephant broke free from its restraints and fatally attacked a man, with disturbing footage showing the chaos that unfolded in just moments.

A safari guide explained why she asks guests to remain quiet when large elephants approach safari vehicles.

A well-known wilderness expert lost his life during a walking safari after a sudden encounter with an elephant cow.

Source: Briefly News