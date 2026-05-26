A video of someone dangling from a rock face high up on a Cape Town mountain near Table Mountain had South Africans completely on edge

The person behind the stunt is @mr_poppins26 on Instagram, who always films himself doing extreme strength challenges

People in the comments were not impressed, with many saying the stunt was reckless and a real danger to both himself and other hikers in the area

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A man dangling over the edge of a mountain. Images: @mr_poppins26

Source: Instagram

A video posted to the r/south_africa subreddit on 25 May 2026 by Reddit user @sunlightliquid had South Africans holding their breath. The clip shows what appears to be a person dangling from a jutting rock high up on a mountain in the Western Cape, near the Table Mountain area.

At first, it doesn't look too extreme, but as the camera zooms out and shows just how high up the rock is, it becomes a very different story. Hikers on the trail far below could be seen watching, some with their phones out, others just staring up, trying to make sense of what they were seeing.

The man behind the stunt goes by @mr_poppins26 on Instagram. He's known for filming himself doing extreme strength challenges on Western Cape mountains, often showing up fully dressed in a shirt, tie, suit jacket and beret.

He also shares workout content showing the training behind his strength. In the case of this stunt at Kasteelspoort, he held himself up on the rock with just his arms, his legs dangling freely over a drop that had viewers sweating just watching it.

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Why are stunts like this dangerous?

Doing something like this without a safety harness or professional support puts more than just the person at risk.

If anything goes wrong at that height, mountain rescue teams have to respond, which puts others in danger too. Safety experts strongly advise against attempting any kind of free hanging or climbing stunt without proper harnesses, trained spotters, and ideally a professional team on standby.

The wind alone at those heights can be unpredictable, and one gust at the wrong moment can change everything.

Watch the Reddit clip here.

SA debates the Cape Town mountain stunt

People had a lot to say after the video started making the rounds on the Reddit page:

@admirable_heat_576 wrote:

"I'm getting sweaty and nervous just watching this! Seriously, my anxiety is off the charts."

@external_bread_7632 said:

"Kasteelspoort diving board. Been there a few times, but always stopped a metre or so before the edge. That guy is truly crazy to do that stunt. There's another video on his Insta where you can see just how strong the wind blew that day."

@volanttardigrade wrote:

"This man is mentally unwell. Self-absorbed as hell and going to d.. for it and possibly put other hikers in danger if no one stops him."

@mort1186 added:

"These are the type of... that become a stat."

A man dangling from the top of a mountain. Images: @sunlightliquid/Reddit

Source: UGC

More stunts that had SA talking

Briefly News recently reported on Charlize Theron completely losing her cool during a mystery box challenge.

recently reported on Charlize Theron completely losing her cool during a mystery box challenge. A French teenager found himself in serious legal trouble in Singapore after pulling a stunt at a vending machine.

A graduation walk at Regent Business School took a very unexpected turn when one student decided to perform, and SA's reaction in the comments was brutal.

Source: Briefly News