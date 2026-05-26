A throwback video of 12-year-old Pretoria figure skater Kira Meyer performing on the ice is making the rounds after her devastating passing in May 2026

Kira's skating coach and choreographer, Erika Cruywagen, shared the clip as a tribute, showing just how much talent the young girl had on the ice

People who watched the video were moved to tears, with many saying the footage is a reminder of a star who left far too soon

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Kira Meyer and her ice skating coach, Erica Cruywagen. Images: @zumba.love.9

Source: Facebook

Johannesburg-based skating coach and choreographer Erika Cruywagen shared a throwback video on her Facebook page honouring her late student, 12-year-old Kira Meyer from Pretoria. The clip, posted on 24 May 2026, shows Kira delivering a stunning figure skating performance on the ice, full of grace and confidence for someone so young.

Erica, who had coached and choreographed routines for Kira, has been sharing tributes on her page since the young girl's passing, and this video was one of the most moving yet.

In the clip, Kira takes to the ice in a beautiful black dress and performs her routine flawlessly. She moved from one element to the next without any hesitation, pulling off spins, glides and lifts that would impress even seasoned skaters.

At one point, she held a stunning one-legged spin. It was an amazing sight as she spun for a few seconds before flowing right back into her performance. She finished her sequence with a wide smile aimed at the judges. The little girl then bowed and blew kisses to the audience.

A star gone too soon

As was recently reported on by Briefly News, Kira Meyer was a Grade 7 learner at Laerskool Skuilkrans in Murrayfield, Pretoria.

On Mother's Day, she was riding her electric scooter inside her residential complex with her stepfather when she suddenly fell and suffered a serious brain injury. She was airlifted to Milpark Hospital, where she was placed in the ICU.

On 15 May 2026, three doctors declared her brain dead. Her lungs had also failed, and she was kept on machines while formal processes were completed.

She passed away on 16 May 2026. Doctors suspected she may have had a seizure during the fall. This was the conclusion given that her older brother had also started experiencing seizures around the same age.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

Mzansi reacts to Kira Meyer's throwback video

Those who watched the clip were deeply moved and shared how they felt on Erika's Facebook page:

@tracey_lee_gates wrote:

"Wow, she was beautiful. Who knows… beautiful, brilliant child."

@roelien_kirton said:

"Wow, she was amazing!"

@delene_van_niekerk added:

"She is brilliant."

Kira Meyer and her coach share an emotional moment before her peromance ice skating. Images: @zumba.love.9

Source: Facebook

More on Pretoria figure skater Kira Meyer

Briefly News recently reported on Kira's brother, Keagan, reaching out to the public for support as the family faced mounting bills after her passing.

recently reported on Kira's brother, Keagan, reaching out to the public for support as the family faced mounting bills after her passing. Kira's mother, Angelique, announced a memorial service at CRC Silverlakes in Pretoria, inviting everyone who loved her daughter to come and say goodbye.

Loved ones gathered to lay Kira to rest just days after her passing, with the family sharing a final message that had South Africans reaching for the tissues.

Source: Briefly News