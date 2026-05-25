inDrive has secured formal approval from South Africa’s National Public Transport Regulator, making it a fully compliant e-hailing platform in the country. The NPTR granted the approval on 25 May 2026 under updated national e-hailing regulations. This puts inDrive firmly inside South Africa’s official public transport system.

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A vehicle with an inDrive logo on it. Image: inDrive

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The approval comes under Section 66A of the National Land Transport Amendment Act and the 2025 e-hailing regulations. In a statement shared with Briefly News, country representative Ashif Black confirmed the platform submitted its application in December 2025. Months of direct engagement with the NPTR followed before the green light was given.

What this means for drivers and passengers

For drivers, the approval creates more certainty around operating licences and legal standing. They can now apply for lawful licences under a clearer, more defined framework. That removes a lot of the grey areas that have troubled the sector for years.

Passengers also benefit from stronger oversight and accountability on every trip. Knowing the platform is formally regulated adds a layer of trust that was not always guaranteed before. The approval signals that e-hailing is becoming a proper part of public transport in South Africa.

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inDrive continues to run its marketplace model, where drivers and passengers agree on fares directly inside the app. The platform also charges a lower service fee than most competitors, which keeps more money in drivers’ pockets. Black said that inDrive will keep working with the government to grow a safer and more competitive sector.

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Source: Briefly News