GAUTENG – The Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court has heard that Brown Mogotsi allegedly attempted to bribe the Investigating Officer (IO) in his ongoing case.

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Political fixer Brown Mogotsi is accused of attempting to bribe the investigating officer in his matter. Image: @MNTWANA105

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The political fixer, who was arrested on 15 May 2026, faces charges of defeating the ends of justice, perjury, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and discharging a firearm in a public/municipal area.

The charges stem from a shooting in Vosloorus in November 2025, in which Mogotsi claimed that he was the victim of an attempted assassination. The State alleged that the North West businessman staged the shooting and then falsely reported it to the police.

Mogotsi accused of attempting to bribe IO

During his bail application on Monday, 25 May 2026, the State argued why Mogotsi’s application should not be granted. The political fixer’s lawyer earlier noted that he could afford R10,000 bail.

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State Prosecutor Thami Mpekane read out an affidavit from the IO, where he claimed that Mogotsi attempted to bribe him. Mogotsi allegedly previously approached the IO to ask what he could do to ensure that the State did not oppose bail.

The court also heard that Mogotsi did not provide the IO with accurate addresses. The State believes he could evade trial as a result.

Source: Briefly News