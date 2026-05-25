Actor Bonko Khoza and his wife, Lesego Khoza, celebrated their wedding anniversary on 13 March, with Mzansi responding to their union

Former Red Ink actress Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku made sexual assault allegations against her co-star, Bonko Khoza

Mzansi continues to relay their opinions on the actor and praises his wife, Lesego, for sticking by him

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After former Red Ink actress Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku made serious allegations against her co-star, Bonko Khoza, the star's marriage has been under scrutiny.

Bonko Khoza and his wife, Lesego Khoza, celebrate their anniversary. Image: bonko_khoza

Source: Instagram

Bonko and Lesego's anniversary takes spotlight

Talented actor Bonko Khoza and his wife Lesego Khoza were once again in the spotlight following the sexual assault allegations. After tying the knot on 13 March 2021, the couple showed each other love on the timeline, marking their fifth wedding anniversary.

Their love story began 11 years before they got married, and they dated for eight years before making things official.

Taking to Instagram at the time, Bonko said Lesego changed his life for the better, and he could not imagine a world without her in it.

"Happy anniversary to my best friend, I sthandwa senhliziyo yami, Lesego Khoza. I love you with everything I am nana,. I don't know what I would be without you in my life."

In response to his sweet message, Lesego also expressed her love for Bonko.

“Happy Anniversary, Nana. Doing life with you is truly a dream, and I would be nothing without you. I love you so much.”

Bonko Khoza and his wife, Lesego Khoza, have been married for five years. Image: bonko_khoza

Source: Instagram

Before their third anniversary, they announced that they were expecting a baby girl. After entering an exciting chapter in their lives, Bonko spoke highly of Lesego as a mother to their daughter and a partner.

"Naturally, there's that added element in the home. What we knew as our dynamic has changed, and adjusting to it is tricky. Having a newborn, you live in three-hour gaps that she sleeps in, over the 24 hours. It's evident that the lack of sleep, the business, and helping each other, relieving each other. At the foundation of it, we still have it. I'm learning more about Lesego and how amazing a mother she is; she's an amazing mom."

On X, Mzansi offered their mixed opinions under Musa Khawula's salty post:

Nirvana's manager speaks out

Briefly News previously reported that Michael Fisher broke his silence in an email sent to Briefly News and defended his client. His response focused on parts of Bomb Productions’ response and suggested that Nokwe-Mseleku’s concerns were not handled as she expected after the alleged incident.

Fisher argued that the investigation carried out by Bomb Productions was not impartial because the company itself had an interest in the outcome of the matter. He also raised concerns about the company’s reported efforts to secure an apology from Khoza.

“Aside from the fact that a disinterested third party should have conducted these investigations, the statement omits the following. As late as September 11, 2023, after a full month of these 'internal investigations', Thabo Boom, The Bomb Shelter's and Red Ink Productions' responsible producer on the set, in an email stated on behalf of The Bomb Shelter and Red Ink Productions that 'we are reaching out to facilitate the apology'. This is a direct quote,” part of the email read.

Source: Briefly News