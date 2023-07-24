Bonko Khoza and his wife, Lesego, are expecting a baby girl

The couple, who announced their pregnancy a few months ago, took to their social media to reveal the gender of their special cargo

Lesego's post was showered with congratulatory praises for their first child together

Three months after the Khozas announced the pregnancy of their first child together, they revealed the gender of the soon-coming addition.

Actors Lesego and Bonko Khoza, who are expecting their first child together, have revealed that it's a baby girl. Images: @lesegokhoza_official

Source: Instagram

Lesego Khoza has her baby's gender revealed on Instagram

Lesego, wife to the talented Bonko Khoza, who played Mqhele on the first and second seasons of Showmax's The Wife, has revealed the gender of their baby on Instagram.

TshisaLIVE says she wore a regal, fuschia pink dress on her post, which she captioned:

"Drum roll... it’s a GIRL!"

Here is the post below:

Social media users congratulate Lesego and Bonko Khoza

Social media users rushed to the Isono actress, Lesego's post to welcome the soon-coming girl into the world:

@refilwemodiselle celebrated:

"OMG! Who runs the world? GIRLS!"

@salaminamosese congratulated:

"Congratulations and many blessings."

@noksbhebhe said:

"Congratulations sweetheart. You look beautiful."

@gaosi_raditholo said to the mom-to-be:

"Congratulations beautiful."

@luyandaduma was swooning:

"Oh my, a precious baby girl!"

@shonisani_m praised:

"CONGRATULATIONS. Ag, you look so beautiful mama."

@mpumelelozulu congratulated:

"Best news ever. Congratulations guys. I love this for you guys."

@modise_motaung had a piece of advice:

"Congratulations guys, Lesego tell Bonko I said a girl is a perfect start. So happy for you!"

Bonko Khoza celebrates his second anniversary with Lesego

The actor penned a beautiful note to his wife Lesego on their second wedding anniversary.

To took to Instagram to celebrate their love which started 10 years ago, calling it a decade of infatuation. Here is the post that got social media users swooning over their love:

