Bubu Mazibuko posted a sneak peek video of her baby shower on Instagram that was appreciated by fans

The 47-year-old mom-to-be thanked her loved ones on her post for making the memorable day special

Mzansi showered the former Yizo Yizo actress with heartwarming messages and well wishes for her delivery

Bubu Mazibuko posted footage from her baby shower. Image: @bubumazibulo

Source: Instagram

Former Yizo Yizo actress Bubu Mazibuko recently shared a video on Instagram showing her baby shower.

Bubu Mazibuko posts a video of her baby shower

The short clip gave people a glimpse into the celebration. The 47-year-old expectant mother looked stunning in a tight green dress that proudly showed her growing baby bump.

Bubu's close friends and fellow industry colleagues, including Bonnie Mbuli, attended the joyous occasion.

Bubu Mazibuko appreciates her supportive friends

The US-based actress thanked her friends for making the day memorable in the caption:

"The baby love flowed onto the California time zone. Grateful for family away from home. I love you all so much. Thank you for having our backs, fam."

See the Instagram video below:

Mzansi wishes Bubu Mazibuko well with pending delivery

Bubu's comments section was filled with congratulatory messages from the people of Mzansi, showing their happiness and support for Bubu.

@pearlmngoms said:

"Congratulations mama. I’ve missed this face place come back.❤️"

@arnreuby stated:

"Babe you are carrying heavy! We can’t wait for the arrival. And I’m happy I was there in spirit."

@kgomotso_christopher mentioned:

"This is so beautiful. Congratulations to you sis. You look gorgeous."

@apiwe_bubu posted:

"Had the most awesome time!❤️"

@anelestories wrote:

"Such a special time. Love to see it! Congrats you two. Oh baby!"

@mamphela_nyakale added:

"I love this for you my fam.❤️ Congrats to the highest degree.❤️"

@nunuthecoach commented:

"Wishing you a safe arrival. May God nabaphansi cover you all as you welcome your precious gift."

@sihle_mbanga said:

"Oh Mama, love it all for you ❤️Congratulations."

