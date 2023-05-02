This man has a baby on the way, and his friends celebrated the special news with an adorable event

The TikTok of the men having the time of their lives at a baby shower was all the rave on the socials

Online users could not stop raving about how wholesome the video of the male friends spending time together

A South African excited to be a father celebrated with his friends. The guy went viral on TikTok as people watched him and his friends party at their nappy shower.

A Mzansi man had a nappy shower, and people were entertained by their party. Image: @unclebaesa

Source: TikTok

The TikTok was an entertaining sight to many peeps. Online users left hundreds of comments cracking jokes.

Baby shower for men is a hit on TikTok

A video by @unclebaesa shows men who had a nappy shower for their friend. In the video, the future dad wore a blue tutu. They were braaing, hanging out and also playing on a huge water slide. Watch the video:

TikTok users love baby showers among male friends.

The video was a welcome sight as people enjoy seeing people have fun. Netizens remarked that nappy showers looked more fun than baby showers.

LulekaNgcobo commented:

"Why are these Nappy showers more fun than baby showers"

Phenyo S commented:

"This new generation of fathers."

FaitiquesNailedI commented:

"These ones always visit their inner child, hence they not bitter."

Hleziii commented:

"Not him twerking in a huggies,"

NM commented:

"Its wrong that guys are happy weitse, it's so beautiful."

A@Velani commented:

"One thing about amajita, they are happy without us shame."

Ocean commented:

"Being saying Baby Showers should be given to Males because i meam look how genuine gents are."

