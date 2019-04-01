Who is Mihlali Ndamase? Boyfriend, net worth, house, car and more

Mihlali Ndamase is a fast-rising South African YouTuber and social media influencer. The lady is a professional makeup artist, hence her content revolves around fashion and beauty. You can find out more about her below.

Mihlali Ndamase in cornrows and a black curly weave. Photo: @mihlalii_n, @MihlaliiNdamase (modified by author)

Mzansi loves Mihlali Ndamase's makeup tips, skincare products reviews, and beauty tutorials. Since she has vast experience in this area, her makeup looks for official, and semi-official events are always classy. Mihlali has worked with brands like MAC Cosmetics, Urban Decay, Benefit Cosmetics, Samsung, NYX Professional makeup, and Aldo.

Profile summary

Full name Mihlali Ndamase Gender Female Birthdate 29th November 1996 Zodiac sign Sagittarius Age 26 years (as of December 2022) Birthplace Kokstad, Kwa Zulu-Natal, South Africa Current residence Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa Nationality South African Education Vega School Qualification Arts degree in Strategic Brand Communications Career Makeup artist, YouTuber, entrepreneur, and brand ambassador Makeup training M.A.C PRO Parents' names Unknown Mother Alive Father Dead No. of siblings Unknown Marital status Single Sexuality Straight Boyfriend Sidambe Leeroy (as of December 2022) Net worth Approx. $4.87 million Instagram @mihlalii_n Facebook @MihlaliiNdamase Twitter @mihlalii_n TikToK @mihlaliin YouTube @MihlaliN

Mihlali Ndamase's biography

Mihlali Ndamase was born on 29th November 1996 in Kokstad, Kwa Zulu-Natal. The lady grew up under her grandmother and aunt's care in KwaZulu Natal.

Who are Mihlali Ndamase's parents?

Her mother is a fashion designer mother, while her dad was a doctor. Mihlali Ndamase's father committed suicide in 2018 when she was 22 years old. She tried bond with him before his demise, but their relationship did not go far.

Does Mihlali Ndamase have siblings?

She adores her little sister. It is unclear Mihlali has other siblings.

How old is Mihlali Ndamase?

Mihlali Ndamase's age is 26 years as of December 2022.

What happened on Mihlali Ndamase's birthday?

In 2018, Mihlali cerebrated her birthday in Phuket, Thailand, with friends. She introduced her boyfriend on social media this year on her 26th birthday.

Mihlali wearing brown long weave. Photo: @MihlaliiNdamase (modified by author)

Mihlali Ndamase education

Mihlali attended an all girls' boarding high school in Pietermaritzburg. After that, she enrolled for a Bachelor's degree in Leaders In The Science of Fashion at the University of Witwatersrand.

Did Mihlali Ndamase graduate?

The lady dropped out of her university degree to purse a M.A.C PRO professional makeup artist course, which she completed and graduated. She later did another degree.

Which University did Mihlali go to?

Mihlali studied a Bachelor of Arts degree in Strategic Brand Communications at Vega School.

Who is Mihlali Ndamase dating?

Mihlali Ndamase and Sidambe Leeroy's romance sparked a hot debate on social media in October 2022. He is an events & projects manager and the CEO of Sakhile Ezweni Group of Companies.

Fans compared Leeroy to Mihlali's late father, claiming he is old enough to be her dad. Mihlali Ndamase's boyfriend seems to be in his 40s and fans claim he is married. The YouTuber said she does not regret dating older boys while in high school.

Mihlali's portraits. Photo: @MihlaliiNdamase (modified by author)

Mihlali Ndamase's ex-boyfriends

She was romantically linked to Kamo Phasha in 2020. Twitter users concluded that the man in her Instagram post was Kamo Phasha. When Ndamase posted a picture of herself with a mysterious man on a vacation in Limpopo, fans spotted a cute tattoo and bracelet on the man's hand. He was holding a glass.

The public concluded that tattoo and bracelet belonged to Kamo Phasha. The man was also touring the Limpopo nature reserve at that time. She visited the Singapore Grand Prix to watch Lewis Hamilton's race. Her photos made fans conclude they were dating.

Mihlali denied being in a relationship with Lewis Hamilton. She dated DJ Banele Mbere. He is one the Major League twins entertainment group. Banele said at a press interview that he gave his girlfriend a promising ring.

Who is Mihlali Ndamase’s daughter?

Mihlali has never been married and does not have a child as of December 2022.

Mihlali wearing long purple and black bodycon dresses. Photo: @MihlaliiNdamase (modified by author)

What is Mihlali Ndamase’s net worth?

Mihlali Ndamase’s net worth is around $4.87 million. She is a co-founder of Siyasizana Foundation, does brand endorsements, and makes a lot of money from YouTube.

Where is Mihlali Ndamase’s house?

Ndamase bought a grand house in early 2022 in one of Johannesburg's posh neighbourhoods. She told her fans on social media she planned to own a real estate property by age 25.

Mihlali Ndamase’s cars

Mihlali bought a Mercedes Benz in 2017 and gifted her mum a Jaguar XE. The YouTuber plans to add more luxury rides to her garage. Her dream vehicles are Bentley, G Wagon, and Porsche.

What does Mihlali Ndamase's tattoo mean?

Mihlali has a semi-colon tattoo behind her ear. It symbolizes her passion for mental health illnesses activism.

Facts about Mihlali Ndamase

Mihlali loves travelling and often posts lifestyle and travelling content online.

She sensitizes people about mental health, addiction, and, depression because she lost her dad to suicide.

Her mother is alive and they have a close relationship.

Mihlali and her mum wearing white tops and blue jeans. Photo: @MihlaliiNdamase (modified by author)

What is Mihlali Ndamase famous for?

She is an award-winning content creator, certified makeup artist, brand ambassador, and Siyasizana Foundation co-founder.

Is Mihlali Ndamase on Instagram?

As of December 2022, Mihlali Ndamase's Twitter page has 1.2 million followers, while her Instagram page, she has 2 million followers. Mihlali Ndamase's YouTube channel has 407k subscribers and over 29 million views. Most of Mihlali Ndamase's makeup videos tutorials have over 100k views.

Mihlali Ndamase is a multi-award winning digital entrepreneur. The lady's fan-base keeps growing because of her travelling vlogs and incredible makeup tutorials. You can support Mihlali by following her social media pages and watching her YouTube videos.

