A woman's TikTok post about a young data engineer's career journey has gone viral, revealing how he went from a R3,000 internship to earning R56,000 in 2024

The lady advised people on how they too could increase their salaries over time by unveiling the man's method

South Africans have praised the engineer's determination and strategy, with many viewing his success as proof that upward mobility is achievable with persistence and strategic career moves

A woman caused a massive stir online after she shared one young man's impressive career journey, revealing how he went from earning R3,000 as an intern in 2019 to making big bucks in 2024.

A South African data engineer's journey from R3,000 to R56,000 was shared in a TikTok video by a woman. Image: @lethabop_15/TikTok and Nitat Termmee/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Testimonial of a data engineer, job-hopped R3k to R56k

Taking to her TikTok account under the handle @lethabop_15, the lady, who got candid about the data engineer, has sparked widespread admiration, and the clip has gone viral on social media.

In a now-viral online testimonial, the engineer, whose identity has been kept private, detailed how he entered the tech world through a modest internship in 2019. At the time, he was earning just R3,000 monthly, barely enough to cover transport and basic expenses. Despite the humble beginning, he remained determined to grow.

@lethabop_15 went on to add that in 2020, the individual took up a different internship at a new company where he earned R7,000. In 2021, he became a junior and was making R24,000. In 2022, he moved into an intermediate position and was making R35,000, and now in 2024, at a new company, he is making R56,000.

The gent holds qualifications as follows: a diploma and an advanced diploma in IT, and he also completed an analytical course with ED SA. The guy also expressed to @lethabop_15 that he relied mainly on LinkedIn, Indeed, and PNet. He has also been headhunted for his position, and he achieved all of this through job hopping.

While taking to TikTok, caption @lethabop_15 advised people by saying:

"Job hopping to increase your salary… weigh the pros and cons and consider it if it’s money you’re after…"

Mzansi social media users have praised his determination, with many saying his story proves that upward mobility is possible with persistence, learning, and knowing your value.

As the tech industry continues to grow in South Africa, stories like his are igniting hope for young professionals aiming to change their lives through smart career moves.

Watch the video below:

SA chimes in on data engineer's salary

People in Mzansi took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the data engineer's salary and more.

Daemongriffons said:

"Guys, data engineering pays more than data science in South Africa. There's a lot more money there."

Lerato Mathabo Kganyago added:

"This is true in some careers, the more experience you have, the more money you get, esp after 3 years you're a senior level, after 5/6 its a supervisor and management status."

Meluleki Mo-let-c replied:

"That is an interesting and informative thought."

Ra Muchini wrote:

"Well, job hopping is necessary."

Teepeeazy commented:

"Just be the best!! No need to job hop."

A woman shared how a South African data engineer went from earning R3,000 to R56,000 in a TikTok video. Image: @lethabop_15

Source: TikTok

3 Other viral stories of SA people's payslips

One woman gave people in Mzansi chest pains when she unveiled a private school payslip, and the clip went viral on social media.

A lady had tongues wagging online after she unveiled the payslip of a government teacher, and netizens were stunned.

Briefly News also reported that a video revealing a rock engineer's monthly salary set social media abuzz with debates.

Source: Briefly News