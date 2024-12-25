TikTok content creator Boni Xaba hints at the surprising salary of a rock engineer in South Africa

Known for breaking down earnings across various careers, she emphasised the importance of math and science education

Boni's subtle intriguing video sparked intense debates, with viewers eager to see the actual payslip

Boni Xaba was impressed by a rock engineer's salary. Image: @lifereset_za

When Boni Xaba hits TikTok, you know it’s about to get real! The popular South African TikTokker recently posted a video raving about a rock engineer's monthly income.

TikTokker raves about impressive payslip

She was so impressed and highlighted the importance of choosing the right subjects in school to land these high-paying gigs.

Boni @lifereset_za expressed her surprise in the clip that clocked over 569,000 views.

Rock engineer average salary in SA 2024

According to talent.com, rock engineers (often synonymous with mining or geological engineers) in SA can earn anywhere from R 700,000 to R7,000,000 annually, depending on experience and specialisation.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi people weighed in with netizens applauding Boni for shedding light on lucrative career paths.

See some comments below:

@TTouch@NE shared:

"I know a rock engineer earning more than that by R50k."

@Lindo_K commented:

"I know one guy who's a rock engineer he takes R110k home."

@Mpho774 posted:

"Rock engineers are getting R75k to R90k pm it depends on which mining are you working."

@Mbali suggested:

"Schools should call you for career guidance."

@zamanje said:

"As a geology student, I'm so happy. 😭"

@Baltashar highlighted:

"Strata control they are specialists they are the highest earners in the mining industry. Them and mining engineers."

@Nyiko628 added:

"And they the don't market for a job, the job markets them."

@CBMPO added:

"I know 1 he earns over R120k/month and he drives a Toyota Etios with a beautiful home. Big home!"

3 More monthly earnings of SA people

A video made people realise the earning potential of delivery drivers after a lady shared a Checkers Sixty60 employee's payslip.

A South African TikTok user showed the payslip of a safety officer who earns R65k, and people were shocked.

Boni Xaba reviewed a GCC engineer's payslip in a viral video and got lost in the long numbers.

