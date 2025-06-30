“Failed Us As Usual”: Mzansi Not Surprised as US Woman Finds ‘Ugly’ City in SA

A content creator from America explored South Africa until she found a part of the land that was ugly

The young woman went all over the country, including areas in the Western Cape and Gauteng

When she landed in a spot in one of the provinces, many locals were not surprised that she found it ugly

South Africans were not surprised when an American content creator dubbed a part of one of the cities ugly. Images: Westend61 / Getty Images, @bellsexplores / TikTok

A young American woman virtually went to South Africa to find a side she deemed "ugly." When she explored one of the cities, some people online were not surprised by her decision to name it less desirable than other parts of the country.

Taking to her TikTok account, Bells Explores, who often virtually explores a country until she finds it ugly, travelled to parts of the Western Cape, including Cape Town, Kruger National Park, Klerksdorp, and Pretoria, and finally landed on Marjorie Street in Johannesburg.

Johannesburg is South Africa's largest city. Image: Westend61

Unlike the beautiful scenery seen in the other cities, the Jozi street had a dirt road with shipping containers on the side, as well as containers on the trucks.

Somehow, Bells Explores found the above ugly.

Mzansi talks about the "ugly" part of SA

Thousands of commenters gathered under the viral post to express their thoughts about what the content creator found ugly, hoping she wouldn't end up in other parts of the country. Locals also shared how they weren't surprised the woman would find a part of Johannesburg ugly.

@michaelrdavis5 said to the online community:

"I just knew Joburg would have us cooked."

@bonitaprettie told people on the internet:

"When she said Cape Town, I was hoping hard that she wouldn't land in Khayelitsha."

A saddened @grumpy.pants63 shared:

"Joburg failed us as usual."

Possibly speaking to the content creator, @tokitomu15 noted:

"You can't blame what Johannesburg looks like. There are factories and lots of businesses there."

@reginaxinga wrote in the comments:

"I got so scared when she said Pretoria. Imagine if she landed in Marabastad."

@asamoney2 shared with the public:

"I was holding my breath, hoping she would never see Alexandria."

@joy.12437 added their thoughts, writing:

"I just knew when she went to Johannesburg, it was going to be the end of the video."

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

