A young mum shared her full grocery haul for the week as she starts her meal prep journey to lose 30kgs again

The haul covered everything from egg whites to chicken fillets that the woman got from various stores

Followers asked about her meal plan and where to find some of the products she picked up

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A woman showing her grocery haul. Images: @amorewatters

Source: TikTok

A familiar face in the South African health and wellness space is back on her meal prep journey. The young mum shared a clip on her TikTok page @amorewatters, showing her grocery haul video on 5 May 2026 with the caption:

"I lost 31kgs once… doing it again. Here's what I bought for this week's meal prep."

In the clip, Amore unpacks her groceries in the kitchen, walking through each item and explaining why she bought it. The haul was from various stores because not everything was available in one place. The total from Woolworths and Dis-Chem came to R404 and R209, respectively. Checkers was R215, and the Food Lovers bill came to R1,600. She picked up liquid egg whites from Woolworths, saying it's easier to pour out the right amount in the morning without wasting the yolk. From Dis-Chem, she grabbed NPL cream of rice in salted caramel flavour and a Progast herbal cleanser she uses once or twice a month. At Pick n Pay, it was sandwich bags for portioning chicken, three packs of broccoli, peeled onions and freshly squeezed lemon juice from the fridge section for the morning tonic.

What went into the meal prep food haul?

Food Lovers was where she spent the most. Amore picked up T-bone steaks and sausages for the family, chicken Vienna, raw ginger, chicken fillets, oats, pre-cut spinach, extra virgin olive oil, green peppers and full-fat mozzarella from Food Lovers. She also got four tins of tuna in water, three packs of meatballs made from 92% beef, two pineapples, a bag of apples and pre-cut green beans. From Checkers, she also grabbed frozen McCain sweet potato chunks

The meal plan focuses on high-carb and low-carb days, with meals built around lean proteins, vegetables and controlled portions throughout the day.

Watch the TikTok clip here.

People share their thoughts on the meal prep food haul

The comments on @amorewatters' TikTok page had people talking:

@Bronwyn Pearce asked:

"Wow, your website is amazing! Just followed you. Thank you so much for the meal plan. Will you be doing a challenge for us all to join?"

@meisie questioned:

"Progast very good meds. What do you do with the egg whites if I may ask?"

@Jade 🇿🇦 joked:

"Egg whites R140... I would rather throw the egg yolks away 😂"

@British_Lady_Laura said:

"I don't like Food Lovers meatballs, will never buy them again, but everyone is different 🥰"

@Solo Date Che offered:

"If you're looking for an accountability partner, let me know 🥰🥰"

One commenter added:

"Using mixed vegetables is way better because you get a lot of other micronutrients. I would recommend rotating between extra lean beef mince and chicken."

A woman showing the groceries she bought. Images: @amorewatters

Source: TikTok

More on SA weight loss journeys

Source: Briefly News