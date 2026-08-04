Kwanele Dlava is challenging stereotypes as a respected mechanic in South Africa's male-dominated motor industry

The East London woman reveals how her work ethic landed her a dealership apprenticeship without an interview

She opens up about facing doubt from customers and colleagues and how she proves them wrong every day

Briefly News honours Kwanele as one of its Women of Wonder 2026: Steering the Story in SA Motoring

Kwanele Dlava carries out mechanical work at Meyers Motors. Image: Supplied

Source: Original

This Women's Month, Briefly News is celebrating women who are changing South Africa's automotive industry through Women of Wonder 2026: Steering the Story in SA Motoring. Among this year's honourees is Kwanele Dlava, a 29-year-old mechanic from East London whose talent, determination and quiet confidence have earned her respect in a field where women are still a rarity.

Her journey to the workshop wasn't a straightforward one. The East London mechanic grew up in the small Eastern Cape town of Flagstaff, where seeing a handful of cars in a day was the norm. Yet a curiosity about how vehicles worked would eventually steer her towards a career few women choose. She said in an exclusive interview:

"There were probably only two or three cars a day."

Cars became fascinating much later while she was attending high school in Queenstown. It wasn't the polished bodywork or flashy designs that caught her attention. She wanted to understand what happened beneath the bonnet and how every component worked together. That curiosity eventually shaped her career.

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Kwanele Dlava, one of Briefly News' Women of Wonder 2026 honourees, pictured in traditional attire in the Eastern Cape. Image: Supplied

Source: Original

How Kwanele became a professional mechanic

Kwanele studied Mechanical Engineering at Ikhala TVET College, completing her N1 to N3 qualifications before moving to Buffalo City College to finish N4 to N6. During her studies, she joined a workplace training programme that placed aspiring mechanics at various dealerships for practical experience. In September 2020, she began a placement at Meyers Motors, expecting it to be another temporary learning opportunity.

Instead, it became the turning point of her career. After finishing the placement, Kwanele received an unexpected phone call from her facilitator asking about her experience. Before ending the conversation, she shared some exciting news. The dealership wanted her back.

Without attending formal interviews, Kwanele had already made her impression through the quality of her work. She gushed:

"My work spoke for me."

She joined Meyers Motors in 2021 as an apprentice, proving that dedication inside the workshop can often speak louder than a polished CV.

Facing female bias in South Africa's motor industry

Working in a male-dominated environment has come with its share of challenges. Kwanele says one of the biggest obstacles is being underestimated before she even picks up a tool. Some colleagues have been reluctant to share knowledge, while others have questioned whether she belongs in the workshop at all.

Some customers have been even more direct. She recalled being asked whether she was really a mechanic before hearing someone joke about who was "in the kitchen washing dishes" while she was at work.

Rather than arguing, she chooses a different response. She keeps quiet, completes the repair, and lets the finished job change people's minds. That calm confidence has become one of her greatest strengths.

See the Instagram video of Kwanele at work

Family support driving mechanic's automotive career

Her family always supported whatever career path she chose, but her uncle has been her biggest cheerleader. Kwanele says he has found a simple but meaningful way to show just how proud he is. Whenever he introduces her to new people, he proudly says, "This is my child. She's a mechanic." Those simple words mean the world to her.

Today, that support extends far beyond her family. Through workshop videos, Kwanele's TikTok gives followers a behind-the-scenes look at life as a mechanic. They love it, and the content challenges stereotypes about women in the trade.

Kwanele's vision for SA women in the motor industry

While being recognised as one of the Women of Wonder is a proud milestone, Kwanele says there's still work to be done. She hopes women entering the automotive industry are met with greater respect, acceptance and grace.

As more women choose careers in workshops, dealerships and engineering, Kwanele believes skill and professionalism should matter far more than gender. For her, every completed repair is another opportunity to challenge outdated assumptions and inspire someone else to pick up a spanner with confidence.

This feature forms part of Women of Wonder 2026: Steering the Story in SA Motoring, proudly sponsored by Cars.co.za. As a proudly South African brand, Cars.co.za is committed to celebrating and empowering the women shaping the future of motoring in South Africa.

Source: Briefly News