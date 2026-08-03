In 2017, Rechaider Matloga entered the Shoprite Group as a till packer via its Retail Readiness Programme.

Timely encouragement from her mother gave her the strength to persevere through an initially exhausting job.

Fast-forward nine years: the Ga-Maponto-born mother of three successfully directs a Cape Town pet retail store.

Rechaider Matloga turned an entry-level job packing groceries into a successful branch manager role at Petshop Science. Image: Supplied

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Now serving as the Branch Manager for Petshop Science N1 City, 32-year-old Rechaider Matloga once came close to quitting her very first role. Her career with the Shoprite Group spans nearly a decade, yet her entry into the sector was purely accidental. Back in 2016, while studying logistics with no intentions of pursuing retail, she chanced upon a conversation between commuters on a train discussing a skills initiative run by the retail giant.

Intrigued by what she heard, she researched the opportunity, submitted an application, and secured a placement. By 12 June 2017, she officially began packing bags at Checkers N1 City. However, the initial transition proved gruelling, as standing for extended shifts left her second-guessing her career decision. It was a grounded word of wisdom from her mother that shifted her perspective:

"You have to start somewhere to be somewhere," her mother told her.

Climbing the ladder through continuous learning

Deciding to stick it out, Matloga adopted an active approach to her work—consistently asking questions, volunteering for extra duties, and learning from senior colleagues. This steady dedication paid off, propelling her upward through the ranks to ultimately head a store within one of South Africa's most rapidly expanding pet care retail brands.

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Reflecting on Matloga’s progression, Lindsey Joseph, who leads Group Talent Solutions at Shoprite, highlighted how this story exemplifies the organisation's philosophy of nurturing in-house talent. Joseph emphasised that structured upskilling and a strong preference for internal promotion enable driven individuals to transition from front-line duties into managerial roles, proving how far determination can carry someone when matched with practical support.

As a leader, Matloga prioritises mentorship; in fact, guiding a subordinate into a managerial position remains one of her most cherished milestones. She favours an immersive, active management style focused equally on delivering exceptional customer service and supporting team growth.

Today, Rechaider leads her own team in Cape Town and mentors junior staff members into management positions. Image: Supplied

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Career ambitions and guidance for aspiring youth

Hailing from Ga-Maponto village in Limpopo, the mother of three balances her professional life with personal interests like music and wildlife documentaries. Looking ahead, her goal is to oversee larger retail operations while cultivating high-performing teams that drive community impact.

To youth uncertain about taking their first step, her message is straightforward. She stresses that having every step planned out isn't a prerequisite for starting. From her experience, every entry-level responsibility serves as a stepping stone, meaning persistence and an eagerness to absorb knowledge can unlock unforeseen career opportunities.

For jobseekers eager to enrol in the Retail Readiness Programme, application details can be accessed by sending "Hello" on WhatsApp to 072 773 4335 and selecting the "Our Stores" option.

Rechaider’s story shows how strong determination combined with internal support can unlock long-term success. Image: Supplied

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