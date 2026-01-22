A Johannesburg entrepreneur went viral after providing a masterclass on how to elevate local food stalls into professional and profitable establishments

The clip was posted on TikTok via @tshepotaluleka1, where the creator shared practical advice for township business owners.

Social media users praised the detailed breakdown and agreed that local businesses should be treated with the same professionalism as major franchises

A content creator shared a detailed video guide on how to run a professional and clean. township food business. Image: Tshepo Maluleka

A business advocate helped local food vendors level up their operations with a comprehensive guide to running a successful township eatery.

The video was shared on TikTok by @tshepotaluleka1 on January 2 2026, where it gained massive traction with 18,000 likes and hundreds of comments from grateful aspiring entrepreneurs.

The content creator noted that the video was specifically for township food business owners, such as those selling kotas or people wishing to start similar ventures. He emphasised that premises must be clean at all times, adding that owners must clean dining areas immediately after a customer leaves. He advised using gloves to avoid touching food with bare hands and suggested painting the establishment to keep it looking fresh. For branding, the entrepreneur recommended large A3 or A2 placards for menus instead of smaller sizes and suggested using red or yellow colours to attract the eye and stimulate hunger.

The entrepreneur advises food vendors to prioritise food hygiene

The man’s advice included monitoring service speed, creating combo meals, and ensuring a seating arrangement with music is available. TikTok user @tshepotaluleka1 also told owners to prioritise community marketing before moving to social media. He encouraged owners to make their logos largely visible to ensure they stand out in a competitive market.

SA loves the helpful business tips

The online community reacted with gratitude and praised the man for his patience in explaining the detailed information. Many viewers thanked him for the masterclass and noted that it was time people started taking their township businesses seriously, rather than just seeing them as side hustles. Some agreed with him on the importance of personal hygiene and ensuring the establishment always looked neat to attract more foot traffic. Others mentioned that the advice on colour psychology was a game-changer for their own marketing plans.

Viewers thanked the creator for his transparency and praised him for encouraging professionalism in the township economy. Image: Ninthgrid

User @The Elite Suprime Eatery said:

"That was powerful, my brother. Keep educating us, we needed this 🙌🏾."

User @Thembakazi Twala415 shared:

"Thanx for this brother, it's about time we take out kasi businesses seriously."

User @Fruit Fuze commented:

"We recently decided to sell our established fruit-based beverage business due to relocation. It’s fully operational and ideal for someone looking to start immediately. Happy to share details if helpful."

User @TheRunningChef added:

"Hygiene is the key factor in the kitchen, and so is personal hygiene. Good advice sir 👌

User @Kashera shared:

"These are facts 💯. Most people start a kota business as a hustle and not as a business."

User @codecutner said:

"Bro, you really have a deep understanding of these niches. This is a free consultation."

