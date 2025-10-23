A creative entrepreneur from Gugulethu, Cape Town, went viral for his ingenious mobile braai service, pushing a trolley with a lit braai stand full of meat

The inspirational clip was shared on the video streaming platform TikTok, attracting massive views and comments from a supportive online community

Viewers were impressed by his original business concept, commending his dedication and offering advice on how to improve his unique street hustle

A supportive neighbour filmed a man in Gugulethu preparing meat in his mobile braai stand. Image: @kimorazuki

Source: TikTok

A woman filmed an entrepreneur from her township, Gugulethu, with his consent, moving through the township with his mobile braai stand, selling meat to locals, capturing the attention of social media users with his resourceful approach to business.

The clip, shared on TikTok by @kimorazuki, quickly garnered massive views, likes, and comments from viewers who admired the man’s ingenuity and bravery.

The video with the man walking down a bustling street in Gugulethu, Cape Town, as he pushes a modified shopping trolley that he has resourcefully converted into a mobile braai service. The lit braai stand is securely positioned in the trolley, loaded with meat ready for sale.

The man pushes his mobile braai hustle in Gugulethu

At one point, the man stops his mobile setup to pour water onto a flame, which ignites due to the fat from the meat he is preparing. The TikTok user captioned her post with a heartfelt plea for the public to support the man's mobile braai business.

Many viewers advised others to start businesses rather than wait for jobs. Image: Frazao Studio Latino

Source: Getty Images

SA loves the hustling man

Social media users flooded the comment section expressing their respect for the entrepreneur and wishing his business massive growth. Many viewers called his business idea original and brilliant, noting that it was a motivation to many unemployed people. Some viewers advised him to expand his services to include home calls, noting that his mobile idea was unique and could easily grow. They wished him continued growth and success. Others offered practical advice, suggesting that he invest in a cooler box to keep his meat fresh throughout the day.

User @Ttokkie1 commented:

"Small business entrepreneur! The rest of the world must be so jealous of everything that's going on in SA 😂."

User @Moraphokeng

"South Africans are very creative, and we need to stand up."

User @sleek25 added:

"💯 For originality and creativity 🙌🏿 God bless your hustle."

User @Sinazo Joseph asked:

"Oh man, he is brave. Ngubani ebenocinga lento (who would have thought of this)?"

User @#NKAZIS BAKERY advised:

"10 out of 10! My brother, you nailed it. Please invest in a cooler box to put your meat in. Keep it up."

User @Linda King411 LINDA commented:

"May your business blow up into a successful business. Keep going, you've got this. May God send your destiny helper. You've started this; others will follow. I love this."

User @Judy said:

"Oh, Khaya, I'm proud of you for not sitting around and doing something with your life. Intle lento uyenzayo (this is beautiful) ❤."

Watch the TikTok video below:

