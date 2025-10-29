A photographer shared a video showing a shack shopping centre in Nzhelele, Limpopo

A photographer has given South Africans a glimpse into a unique shack shopping centre in Limpopo. Pierre shared a video of his time at the amazing site on 28 October 2025, showing what can only be described as a shack shopping centre in Nzhelele near Makhado.

In the clip, he explains that this is a shopping centre. He points out that it's quite nice and colourful, but just opposite a massive shopping centre with a Super Spar and a Boxer. But these vendors in the shack area buy in bulk, and sometimes can even beat the prices of those big stores.

The vendors were setting up around the area, getting ready for the morning rush, and the gentleman approached one of the women who was getting ready. He asked her what she was doing, and she answered simply that she was about to start cooking.

He chatted some more with the woman, who stated that she was selling pap, chicken, and beef stew for R70 a plate, R50 for a half portion, and R40 for the chicken half portion, as quoted by the vendor. Pierre went on to discuss the history of the area while also joking about how it felt like a shopping mall.

Nearby, another woman was also preparing to sell the same dishes at similar prices, while a man was actively seeking passengers for his bus service to Johannesburg.

The entire area in front of the Super Spar was filled with small shack stalls lined up next to each other. As the photographer described it, it looked like a “shack shopping mall,” where locals had created their own business hub right across from a major grocery store.

A man from Johannesburg went to Limpopo and showed off his latest find, a shack shopping centre. Images: @photoman.pierre

Mzansi reacts to the shack shopping centre

TikTok users flooded the comments section with questions about the unfamiliar area:

@Sthe sodi joked:

"In Joburg, you won't go around carrying that iPhone."

@KLM asked:

"Where is this?"

@coolcat questioned:

"What does Nzhelele mean?"

@Tshedza/21 explained:

"It was named after the Nzhelele River. The meaning of the Nzhelele is 'the river that flows in the opposite direction from other rivers'."

@Martin shared:

"You must visit Dar es Salaam, they have similar open markets with open tables filled with beans and rice, etc. At night, when they close shop, they just cover all the stuff with canvas, and during nighttime, nobody will steal anything. This will blow your mind."

@Lesiba Arcade Games 🎮 said:

"Thanks for supporting our grannies 👵 ❤️May God bless you."

Limpopo's economy

The gentleman shared the video on his TikTok page @photoman.pierre, bringing attention to the entrepreneurial spirit in Limpopo despite economic challenges.

According to stats shared by the SA government, Limpopo was one of South Africa’s top-performing provinces in 2024, growing by 0.9%. The province’s economy was boosted by finance, real estate, and personal services, with gains also seen in utilities, transport and trade.

Vendors in areas like Nzhelele also play a key role, supporting Limpopo’s economy through local food and transport services.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

