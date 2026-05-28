An American woman visiting Cape Town left Mzansi amused and a little defensive after posting a video on Facebook on 27 May 2026. DrZai Williams, who is based in the Western Cape, shared her honest take on a few things that caught her off guard. Getting packages delivered in South Africa turned out to be one of them.

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Photos of DrZai Williams sources from Facebook. Images: DrZai Williams

Source: Facebook

Williams said she could not find any mailboxes around her complex and had no idea whether regular mail even existed here. She explained that she had to rely entirely on courier services to send and receive packages. After a chaotic first experience, she sorted things out by setting up an online shipping account to handle everything herself.

No mailboxes, no problem, or is it?

As the video spread, South Africans had plenty to say in response. Some were quick to point out that the country moved to electronic mail long ago. Others reminded Williams that local systems worked perfectly fine, even if they looked different from what she knew back home.

A few locals flipped the script entirely and questioned whether American complexes had no security access at all. Another user noted that physical mail was a 1990s thing in South Africa before the country moved on.

Williams also mentioned the gated access to her complex as another adjustment from life in the US. She came across as curious rather than critical, describing the whole thing as part of learning how a new country works.

Watch the video below:

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Source: Briefly News