Jayden Crosson was fuming after he walked out to find someone had urinated on his luxury car in a parking lot. The content creator posted a TikTok video on 26 May 2026, calling out whoever was responsible. The lot was packed with cars and covered by security cameras at the time.

Screenshots taken from Crosson's TikTok content. Images: Jayden Crosson

Source: TikTok

The video spread quickly and left many South Africans stunned. People could not believe someone would do this in broad daylight.

Cameras everywhere and someone still did this

Crosson said the smell hit him before he even saw the damage. He was clear that he had done nothing to provoke anyone near that parking lot. The fact that it happened in a busy, camera-filled area made it even harder to process.

He blamed jealousy and said the act said more about the person who did it. Crosson believes people struggle deeply when they see others doing well financially. He pointed out that nobody had ever come to him asking for advice on building a better life.

Instead, someone chose to take out their frustration on his property. He said moments like this reveal exactly why success is so rare in South Africa. His words clearly landed, with supporters flooding the comments almost immediately.

The debate spilt beyond his page into broader conversations about wealth and resentment. Many South Africans said they had witnessed similar behaviour directed at successful people.

Watch the video below:

Some positive jealousy moments

Source: Briefly News