“People Are So Spiteful Bro”: SA Man Fumes in TikTok Video After Someone Urinates on His Luxury Car
Jayden Crosson was fuming after he walked out to find someone had urinated on his luxury car in a parking lot. The content creator posted a TikTok video on 26 May 2026, calling out whoever was responsible. The lot was packed with cars and covered by security cameras at the time.
The video spread quickly and left many South Africans stunned. People could not believe someone would do this in broad daylight.
Cameras everywhere and someone still did this
Crosson said the smell hit him before he even saw the damage. He was clear that he had done nothing to provoke anyone near that parking lot. The fact that it happened in a busy, camera-filled area made it even harder to process.
He blamed jealousy and said the act said more about the person who did it. Crosson believes people struggle deeply when they see others doing well financially. He pointed out that nobody had ever come to him asking for advice on building a better life.
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Instead, someone chose to take out their frustration on his property. He said moments like this reveal exactly why success is so rare in South Africa. His words clearly landed, with supporters flooding the comments almost immediately.
The debate spilt beyond his page into broader conversations about wealth and resentment. Many South Africans said they had witnessed similar behaviour directed at successful people.
Watch the video below:
Some positive jealousy moments
- A South African woman went viral after sharing her Shein haul, giving viewers a rare look at what budget fashion truly delivers.
- A Pretoria mom set a strict R12 000 budget for her kids’ winter Woolies haul and took Mzansi along for every moment.
- An Afrikaner family posted a video of their move to South Carolina on 19 February 2026, joining a growing number of South Africans heading to the US.
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Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za