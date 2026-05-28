SOUTH AFRICA— The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has obtained a preservation order and interim interdict over a R6.4 million luxury property and R1.8 million in pension benefits while unveiling Syndicate X, a major procurement syndicate at Tembisa Hospital, with Stefan Joel Govindraju identified as its leader. The order targets assets linked to Duduzile Nkosazana Nobungwana, a former supply chain clerk at the Gauteng hospital who resigned during a disciplinary hearing.

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An ex-Tembisa Hospital employee has lost much of her assets gained through corruption. Image: Emmannuel Croset/AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to the SIU, which tweeted on its @RSASIU X account, the Special Tribunal granted the order to prevent the sale of the property and safeguard assets suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities. The SIU investigation found that the luxury property in Midstream Estate was purchased with funds from secret profits, kickbacks, and bribes paid by suppliers to Tembisa Hospital, which lost R2 billion in corruption. Nobungwana held key positions including Chief Buyer and member of the Vetting Committee. She is alleged to have received undue gratification from suppliers without disclosure.

How the funds were funneled through entities

A portion of the illicit payments was channelled through a front company, Mabitwa Trading, to fund the property purchase, which was registered in the name of Amatibe Holding, owned by her son, Oscar Nobungwana.

Govindraju is director of at least 75 entities, 73 of which were irregularly appointed at Tembisa Hospital. These entities received 1,237 contracts and total payments of approximately R596 million. The SIU identified about R100 million in payments to hospital officials suspected as undue gratification. The SIU also preserved Nobungwana’s pension benefits. The action follows Proclamation No. 136 of 2023 by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Evidence of criminal conduct has been referred to the NPA.

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Read the tweets on X here:

SIU freezes mansion linked to tender

Similarly, Briefly News reported that the SIU targetted a farm and mansion linked to a tender scandal in the Free State. The cobras continued their probe into government corruption.

Source: Briefly News