Bakwena Productions has released a statement to address the controversy surrounding the now-defunct series, Pimville

Following the allegations of corruption and ongoing payment disputes, the production company hit back at the SABC for cancelling the show, strongly denying any contractual breaches and blaming the broadcaster's payment defaults for the show's financial distress

This follows the wave of backlash linking several top executives to the scandal, with many online users and fans of the show demanding answers

Briefly News received exclusive insight into the ongoing scandal, which has boiled down to a potential high-stakes legal battle

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Bakwena Productions addressed the SABC's decision to discontinue 'Pimville.' Image: PhilMphela

Source: Twitter

Bakwena Productions Media Group finally addressed the mounting backlash from the payment controversy involving the cast and staff of the SABC 2 series, Pimville, after the show was scrapped by the SABC.

In a statement released on 27 May 2026, the production company strongly condemned the statement issued by the SABC on 25 May regarding the cancellation of the show, in which it cited a contractual breach as the reason for pulling the show. However, Bakwena has flatly rejected any narrative blaming them for the production's challenges, stating that documentary evidence sent to the SABC’s executives and legal division tells a completely different story.

According to Bakwena, their legal team served the SABC with a comprehensive notice on 12 May, outlining repeated contractual breaches, payment defaults, delayed approvals, and governance inconsistencies by the broadcaster that crippled the show's financial sustainability.

Bakwena maintains that the SABC still owes them substantial payments, contradicting the broadcaster's claims of being up to date with its finances. In the statement, exclusively shared with Briefly News, the production company further revealed that the SABC slashed their approved production budget by roughly 38% without due process to fund other projects.

"These outstanding payments have created operational constraints and a severe strain on the broader production ecosystem, which the SABC statement fails to acknowledge and address. Despite these increasingly difficult circumstances, Bakwena diligently delivered episodes."

Despite delivering episodes under severe operational strain, Bakwena expressed deep concern over the impact the cancellation will have on the livelihoods of the star-studded cast and crew. This comes after the company was accused of falling behind on payments for cast and crew members.

Briefly News reported on the sudden suspension of several top SABC executives, including Head of Content, Lala Tuku, regarding possible governance irregularities.

Bakwena has now urged the SABC to reconsider replacing them for the sake of the cast, crew and the long-term integrity of the production, noting the show's legacy and the years invested in the production.

"Pimville is not merely a television production for the broader Bakwena team. It represents years of sacrifice, creative investment, resilience and legacy-building, including the vision of Bakwena Production Media Group. It is a story and legacy for all and the viewers who tuned in to watch."

With their existing agreement with the broadcaster still legally active, Bakwena vowed to pursue all available legal remedies to "protect its contractual rights and the future of the production."

Bakwena Productions threatened legal action against the SABC over the discontinuation of 'Pimville.' Image: MDNnewss

Source: Twitter

South Africans react to Pimville saga

Outraged netizens and loyal viewers are demanding answers regarding the Pimville scandal.

TYN10__ demanded:

"We need answers from Bakwena."

Sunflowerreal called out Kagiso Medupe, who previously distanced himself from Bakwena Productions:

"Kagiso Medupe is a horrible person. There’s someone who is homeless because of him, now he doesn’t even know he will be jobless."

OmnipotenttHP called out the SABC:

"The SABC is trying to distance itself from a disaster it helped create. The broadcaster says the commissioning process followed 'standard approval and commissioning processes,' yet in the same statement it admits that 'certain approved oversight mechanisms were not implemented.'"

Philile76769191 was shattered:

"Seeing extras complaining on FB was heartbreaking ,someone is about to be homeless."

Lala Tuku's daughter's lavish lifestyle raises questions

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Lala Tuku's daughter's lavish lifestyle, which she often puts on full display on her social media pages.

Concerned netizens raised questions about whether the young lady's lifestyle was being funded through corrupt means.

Source: Briefly News