Skeem Saam is kicking things into high gear after Mr Moloto was introduced to help Clement tackle his drug addiction

In what appears to be the Seakamela family's final straw, the famous community activist was summoned to step in and stage an intervention before the young man completely destroys his future

Excited fans flooded social media to praise the show's producers for addressing the reality of substance abuse head-on. Many noted that bringing in Mr Moloto adds an authentic layer to the drama, making Clement's battle with addiction both relatable and captivating to watch

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‘Skeem Saam’ introduced Mr Moloto in Clement's emotional storyline. Images: JeanJean20929, SkeemSaam3

Source: Twitter

The popular SABC1 youth soapie Skeem Saam is turning up the drama with a powerful storyline that has viewers completely hooked.

On the latest episode, the show introduced a well-known community activist named Mr Moloto, who has been brought in to help Clement Letsoalo (Vusi Leremi) deal with his severe drug addiction.

In January 2026, the young man's secret life was finally revealed after his family learned that he had been using drugs right under their noses.

Things have become incredibly difficult for his family, and they have reached a point where they simply could not handle the situation on their own anymore. In what looks like their absolute last hope, they decided to call in Mr Moloto to step in, sit Clement down, and stage a serious intervention before he completely ruins his life and his future.

Real name Philly Moloto, the community activist is the founder of the LADGAC Rehabilitation Centre in Seshego, Limpopo. He is best known for his tough love and unconventional, highly viral interventions to help drug addicts, particularly nyaope users (i.e, "Nyaope boys"), turn their lives around.

Mr Moloto of LADGAC confronted Clement about his drug use. Images: DjangoXtra, SkeemSaam3

Source: Twitter

On 26 May, a snippet of Moloto and his guards' arrival surfaced online, in which they surprised Clement, sleeping fully clothed in jeans and sneakers in bed. With his famous catchphrase, "Wakey wakey, sleepyhead," Moloto shook Clement awake and immediately ordered him up, leaving the disoriented young man visibly shaken.

"Such a handsome young man sleeping in jeans and sneakers. What has happened to you?"

Clement soon takes a stand, demanding that Moloto and his men leave his bedroom before he involves the police. He soon turns his attention to his mom, Skhoko and grandmother, MaNtuli (played by Millicent Mashile and Dieketseng Mnisi), who swore the intervention was for his own good, only for him to accuse them of being hypocrites.

Fans were immediately hooked by the intense scene, praising Moloto’s commanding presence and strict "tough love" approach. The dramatic entrance sets up a highly emotional road to recovery, leaving viewers eager to see if his tough methods will finally help Clement.

Watch the snippet below.

Mr Moloto's appearance on Skeem Saam goes viral

The storyline drew massive praise online, with excited viewers commending the production team for another thrilling twist in the already gripping storyline.

JusstAlpha reacted:

"Nah, Skeem Saam is so ahead, Mr Moloto on my TV screen? I’m gonna have to watch."

kay_mahapa was impressed:

"What a crossover. Generational TV show!"

ZeeRight raved:

"Oh, Skeem Saam, come get your 10s!"

Ketso28 was shocked:

"LADCAG is now on Skeem Saam?"

Akhona_PQ said:

"Skeem Saam doesn't run out of surprises."

Lerato Marabe and Cedric Fourie's closeness causes a stir

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the latest cosy video of Skeem Saam lovers, Lerato Marabe and Cedric Fourie.

The pair once again raised questions among fans about their off-screen relationship, with many convinced they were indeed dating in real life.

Source: Briefly News