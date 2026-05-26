Florida man makes a surprising move after finding a forgotten fanny pack with a huge cash stash inside a petrol station bathroom

Luis Salavar says he never even considered keeping it, insisting the money wasn’t his to take in the first place

Experts say small acts of kindness like this can boost well-being and help build stronger, more connected communities

The man found the money in a public bathroom

Source: Getty Images

A US Florida man has been praised after returning a fanny pack containing over $30,000 (almost R500, 000) in cash that was left in a store bathroom.

An IOL article posted on26 May 2026, tell how Luis Salavar, a construction worker, discovered the black fanny pack hanging on a railing inside a bathroom at the petrol station. After noticing it was unattended, he opened it in an attempt to find identification. Instead, he found thousands of dollars in cash inside, later confirmed to be more than R500, 000. Reacting to the amount inside, he recalls:

“My heart just dropped.”

He searched for owner before contacting police

Salavar said he repeatedly checked the store and parking lot to locate the owner, describing the moment he realised the significance of the money as overwhelming. He later told police,

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“It’s not my money to take. I was not raised that way.”

The original owner, a 24-year-old man, had reportedly left the cash, which he was going to use for his sister's medical emergency, behind.

He searched for the owner soon after discovering the money

Source: Getty Images

Returns cash through police verification

The owner alerted authorities after realising the fanny pack was missing, prompting a theft investigation. Police later identified Salavar through surveillance footage and his rental vehicle. He was asked to return to the station, where the full amount was verified and handed back.

The owner, visibly emotional, confirmed all the cash was recovered and later used it for family needs. Police concluded the incident was a case of lost property rather than theft.

Acts of kindness improve well-being

Kindness benefits mental, emotional, and social health. Helping others is linked to improved mood, greater happiness, and higher self-esteem due to positive effects on the brain and increased social interaction.

It also strengthens relationships by building connections, reducing loneliness, and creating a sense of belonging within communities. Acts of kindness can improve perspective by increasing gratitude and optimism about one’s own life.

In addition, kindness can spread, encouraging others to act positively and helping create more supportive communities. Overall, being kind supports both personal well-being and stronger social bonds.

Read the full story here:

More Briefly News stories on acts of kindness

A chef has warmed hearts after delivering a homemade lasagne as a surprise act of kindness for Kagiso Mashao, with the gesture going viral and sparking praise online for its thoughtfulness and generosity.

A TikTok praising Capetonians for their kindness sparked debate online, with users divided over whether the behaviour reflects the wider South African culture or only parts of Cape Town.

Pretoria petrol attendants surprised a struggling woman with an act of kindness that led to her winning a R500,000 car, sparking emotional reactions online.

Source: Briefly News