Chris got stopped by traffic officers for breaking a rule of the road and received a hefty fine

Luxury car drivers may experience different treatment by traffic officers when they break road rules

Social media users were split between laughing at the moment and warning the young man

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Chris took a video as police officers examined his car. Image: @chris_bpo

Source: Instagram

A luxury car owner casually reacted to a hefty traffic fine. South Africans joked about how lightly he appeared to take the situation.

The man, identified as Chris, shared the clip on Instagram on 21 May 2026 after traffic officers pulled him over. According to him, the police accused him of driving through a stop sign. While speaking, he appeared unfazed by the situation and repeatedly assured viewers that everything was okay, alluding that it wasn't the first time something like this had happened:

“So, apparently, I blew a stop street, and here I am once again. I caught myself in a situation, but it’s fine, though.”

He explained that he was fined R1,500 for skipping the stop sign, another R2,000 because the car allegedly had no number plates, and an additional R2,000 because he did not have his driver’s licence with him. The total reportedly came to R5,500.

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Chris previously made headlines after showing off his lavish lifestyle despite revealing that he grew up in an orphanage and later built a multimillion-rand car collection.

Traffic officers may be biased towards luxury car owners.

Source: Getty Images

Why are luxury car drivers more likely to get traffic fines

Traffic trends suggest that drivers of luxury sedans and sporty coupes are more likely to get fines, while people driving SUVs, station wagons, and minivans are stopped less often. Some believe officers may be more lenient toward family vehicles, while flashy and expensive cars naturally attract more attention on the road.

Studies have also shown that men tend to receive more tickets than women, though experts say personality and driving behaviour probably play a bigger role than the actual car itself.

View the Instagram video below:

His reaction leaves South Africans divided

Social media users flooded the comment section with jokes, criticism and disbelief after hearing how much he was allegedly fined. This is what Mzansi said on Chris' page:

@makeupbymichaela_ said:

“They are honestly just wasting your time now! I swear you are a male version of me 😂”

@sivngesi wrote:

“Jump a stop sign and you kill someone!”

@carminemaino said:

“They're acting like bro doesn’t make that in a few seconds 😭”

@flywithbrian1 commented:

“Being a cop in your neighbourhood is the new method 😂💸”

@paulrey2021 added:

“But why are you driving without number plates. Is it an image?”

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A car enthusiast sparked debate online after criticising MySol’s customised Rolls-Royce Cullinan, with South Africans divided over whether luxury money guarantees good taste.

Source: Briefly News