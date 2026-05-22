The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls' Trip: South Africa star Jojo Robinson has opened up about her painful health issues

Robinson shared a lengthy message after conquering the health battle and avoiding surgery altogether

Mzasni joined forces in celebrating Jojo Robinson and sharing their own battles with the health issue

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Jojo Robinson has opened up about her health issues. Image: mrs.jojorobinson

Source: Instagram

South African reality TV star Jojo Robinson did a victory dance after defeating kidney stones. The star almost underwent surgery, but celebrated not going through with it, because she completed her home remedy.

Jojo celebrates health victory

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls' Trip: South Africa star Jojo Robinson took to Instagram on Thursday, 21 May 2026, to share an uplifting post about her health journey. Robinson, who was diagnosed with cancer, shared a lengthy message after conquering the health battle and avoiding the kidney stone removal surgery altogether.

She said the victory came after she followed a strict routine to help flush the stones naturally.

" Turns out my body decided to handle business all on its own. No surgery needed, three of the four stones passed on their own, and the other one is so little we're giving it till next year to see if it passes to.. THE RELIEF. If you suffer from kidney stones, you get it, it's on another level," she wrote.

She then laid out the warning signs her body gave her before she took action and had the kidney stones checked out.

"If stones are really small, it is possible to let them pass naturally, but always consult a doctor first," she added.

Jojo did everything in her power to remove the stones, from drinking up to three litres of water with lemon, magnesium tablets, and apple cider vinegar mixed into juice, walking and consulting her doctor.

Read the rest of Jojo's post below:

Mzansi shares own experience with kidney stones

Social media users appreciated Jojo for sharing her story about her experience with kidney stones, as some reminisced on their own experiences:

nontomngoma celebrated:

"Such a happy human being."

cebee_letlhage shared:

"Bless. Health is the one thing we honestly cannot control, always out of our own hands, so good DEFINITELY requires a mandatory HAPPY DANCE. Happy for you, Jo."

raeesa_e_ exclaimed:

"Kidneys are a painful story. Only those who suffer with them know the pain. I’m glad you're feeling better, love this for you! To God be the glory nana."

joshua.jacobs.988 stated:

"Love this for you! Kidney stones are another level of pain. I’ve had them before as well, shewww! You are strong."

jozienemo said:

"The most dreadful thing and pain you'd never wish even to your enemy. I was admitted Easter Monday this year, underwent surgery, cause mine were just too big, still recovering."

man_tusi shared:

"I am happy for you. Mine were found very late; they had to remove my gallbladder. The stones filled the specimen collector. The pain is unbearable."

Jojo Robinson avoided the removal of kidney stones. Image: mrs.jojo.robinson

Source: Instagram

Jojo speaks on cancer diagnosis

In related news from Jojo, Briefly News reported that Jojo Robinson debunked claims that her skin cancer was caused by her tattoos, which cover almost her entire body

She has firmly laid some of the speculations to rest, sharing that she will be going into detail in future.

Source: Briefly News