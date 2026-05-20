A young child from the Eastern Cape made headlines because of details of his difficult life living in poverty

The little boy was saddled with duties not fit for any child, as he was responsible for the elders in his life

South Africans' reaction to the extreme poverty the six-year-old and his younger sibling lived in with their mother and grandmother started a new chapter for the family

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A grandmother in the Eastern Cape depended on her young grandchildren. Image: Igor Alecsander

Source: TikTok

A boy from Mthatha in the Eastern Cape received media attention on 18 May 2026 after she was discovered living in deplorable conditions. Despite living with her mother and grandmother, the child was practically neglected, taking care of the household instead. The boy amassed viral attention after her video was reposted on TikTok on 19 May 2026.

An SABC News coverage by @news_spectrum, about a little boy found in Mandela Park, Mthatha, who was found in a dire situation, struck a chord among South Africans. The boy's grandmother confirmed that her grandson is responsible for making sure that she and his mentally ill mother survive. In addition, the little boy was also responsible for a two-year-old who take overs whe he is at school.

How many child-headed households in SA?

The horror of child-headed households left South Africans eager to help the child. There are an estimated 30,000 child-headed households in the country. After the broadcast, the Chippa Mpengesi Foundation promised to build a home for the blind grandmother and her whole family, along with ten others. Watch the video of his grandmother below:

People felt that the child was living in mortifying circumstances. Many expressed their heartbreak over a child heading a household at six years old. Read people's comments below:

Child-headed households are common in South Africa's poorest province in the Eastern Cape. Image: John Lulonga

Source: UGC

.. said:

"Six years oh Modimo 💔, what does she know about taking care of people because she needs care herself."

catering.events planning wrote:

"Oh hayi bawo. We really need to be grateful for the things we complain about. This is heartbreaking."

Hloniphile Sindane added:

"My baby just turned 6 today, and I can't even begin to imagine her taking care of even her own self thia is so heartbreaking 🥺"

welleminah wrote:

"Lemme take this opportunity and say god pls forgive me for always complaining 😳 this is heartbreaking 💔"

annah added:

"It's a social service case. The government will not know until it is made aware. I hope and trust there will be intervention."

Kea said:

"This is so heartbreaking, I hate poverty so much man💔"

Ashleigh Smith🇿🇦💜🟣 observed:

"There are so many cases of child-headed households. This is soooo sad!"

user5460329663008 was stunned:

"He was born in 2020 guys. Let that sink in.💔"

Other Briefly News stories about children

The grandparents of a missing child were taken into police custody, and there were legal charges led against them by the state following details of her disappearance.

South Africans were touched by reports of a child who was left brain-dead following a terrible incident on Mother's Day.

A missing teenager who wrote his matric left South Africans heartbroken after his impressive achievements were published in his absence.

Source: Briefly News