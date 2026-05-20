A group of tourists on a walking safari got the shock of their lives when they came face to face with a lion. Kuchalo Safaris posted the nerve-wracking Facebook video that left South Africans stunned on 7 May 2026.

The video ended with no one getting hurt in the process. Image: African Bush Camps

Source: Facebook

The guide’s quick thinking kept everyone safe, including the lion. The exact location of the safari walk is unclear at this stage of the report. It is also unknown who the tourists are at this time.

One wrong step could have changed everything

The guide was leading the group through the bush when the lion appeared without warning. The animal growled and held its ground. It made it clear the group had entered its space. Lions are highly territorial animals and will confront anything that feels like a threat.

The guide immediately took control of the situation. The group followed his instructions and slowly stepped back, putting distance between themselves and the big cat. The lion did not pursue them, and the encounter ended without anyone getting hurt.

Kuchalo Safaris captioned the video: “Listening to the instructions of a guide will always keep you safe.” That caption quickly became the takeaway for thousands of viewers who watched the clip online.

South Africans flooded the comments section with mixed reactions. Many turned the incident into a moment of laughter, and others praised the calm and experienced guide for his handling of the situation.

Watch the clip below:

More about lion encounters

An agitated lion sent tourists at Welgevonden Game Reserve in Limpopo scrambling for their safety.

A dramatic video captured the moment a man nearly lost his hand after a caged lioness lunged at him during a feeding session.

Rhodes University issued a bizarre statement regarding a lion roaming the campus, clarifying that the animal is actually a high-tech project named RhoLeo 3.0.

Source: Briefly News