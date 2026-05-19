A South African TikToker explained a major climate phenomenon in detail and included predictions

His explanation of the effects of the phenomenon aligned with similar experiences of difficult weather periods from previous years

Curious South Africans asked questions about what could happen next

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A TikToker carefully explained how the El Niño works. Image: @sotasmakgae/TikTok and Getty Images

Source: UGC

A TikTok video by user @sotasmakgae has sparked widespread discussion after the creator broke down the climate phenomenon El Niño, describing it as a period linked to rising global temperatures, shifting wind patterns in the Pacific Ocean, and extreme weather conditions such as droughts, floods, and wildfires.

In the video, posted on 18 May 2026, the creator explains that El Niño typically lasts around 9–12 months and is associated with warmer conditions in some regions and heavier rainfall or drought in others, depending on global wind shifts. The TikToker also shared a prediction that was predicted to happen this year:

"El Niño predicted to start between May 2026 and July 2026....It will last between now May, and until July."

El Niño forms when trade winds weaken across the Pacific Ocean, allowing warm water to shift eastwards, disrupting normal rainfall and temperature patterns across multiple continents, including Southern Africa.

His explanation made South Africans curious. Image: @sotasmakgae/TikTok and Getty Images

Source: UGC

South Africans remember previous El Niño periods. El Niño to

South Africans also remembered past El Niño periods that brought severe droughts and extreme heat. During the powerful 2015–2016 El Niño, dam levels dropped sharply, and farmers suffered heavy crop losses, food prices increased, and several provinces introduced water restrictions while parts of the country battled one of the worst droughts in decades.

More recently, weather experts have warned that another El Niño cycle could return in 2026 after the region experienced periods of intense rainfall and flooding connected to other climate patterns. A January 2026 report noted that climate scientists were already monitoring conditions closely because El Niño often shifts Southern Africa toward hotter and drier weather patterns, according to a Daily Maverick report.

View TikTok video below:

South Africans were curious about its effect

While experts continue monitoring global weather systems, the TikTok video has clearly turned climate science into an interesting online conversation. People took to @sotasmakgae's page to inquire more:

Bra-Men said:

“In South Africa, what do you think will happen?”

Tinah Hunadi replied:

“I just wish we got a warmer winter.”

Nelisile NaNkosi asked:

“Didn't we have El Niño back in the years?”

Vusumuzi Karma Nhlap corrected:

“It starts on November fam.”

J U P I T E R commented:

“El Niño, we learned about this in Grade 11 Geography.”

Lerato Pretty Lee said:

“I’ve learned something from TikTok today, thank you.”

MirriamJasmine asked:

“Does that mean we will lack water for a long time?”

user3814687762452 stated:

“Farmers, we are in trouble 😢”

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Source: Briefly News